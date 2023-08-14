Who is Daryl Morey? 76ers GM comes to fore after James Harden's liar comments

Daryl Morey is a longtime NBA executive who helped revolutionize the game of basketball. Currently, he is the President of Basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

When it comes to analytics in sports, Daryl Morey is a pioneer. He has specialized in this area his entire career in the NBA. While most remember him as the GM of the Houston Rockets, his front office tenure began with the Boston Celtics.

In 2002, Morey landed the role of president of operations for the Celtics. His main duties were dealing with ticket prices and creating analytical data to help with basketball moves such as the draft, free agency and trades.

After four years in Boston, the Houston Rockets offered Morey the role of assistant general manager. Not long after this, he was named general manager in 2010.

During his time as GM, Morey made an array of big moves to help turn the rockets into a contender. The most notable being when he traded for James Harden when he was with the OKC Thunder.

Between Harden's skill set and Morey's eye for analytics, they were able to change the game completely. The end result was multiple conference finals apperances and Harden taking home an MVP award.

Morey and the Rockets decided to part ways in 2020. A month later, he agreed to join the Philadelphia 76ers' front office.

Daryl Morey recently got called out by his star player

Daryl Morey and James Harden's relationship spans across multiple years, but the two are going through a rough patch right now. The All-Star point guard recently called out his GM while spending the offseason in China.

Harden called Morey a liar and said he never plans on playing for one of his teams again:

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

These comments likely stem from the latest developments of the Harden saga. After opting into his contract for next season, he requested a trade to the LA Clippers. When the offers didn't meet his standards, Morey decided to halt all trade talks involving the former MVP.

In the reporting of the situation, it was also cited that Harden's issues with Morey involve his contract as well. Mainly, that he hasn't been offered a long-term extension in Philly.

Morey went through a similar situation like this with Ben Simmons, and has proven he's willing to wait for the right deal to surface no matter the cost.

