Who is DeJanai Raska? Victim's testimony of alleged abuse by Detroit Pistons' executive explored

DeJanai Raska is an individual that finds herself in a legal battle with an NBA executive. What she thought was a new and exciting job opportunity ended up being something much worse.

While looking for a new job, DeJanai Raska stumbled up an opportunity to become an assistant under Rob Murphy, one of the executives for the Detroit Pistons. Upon receiving the job, she found out that his intentions were not pure. He made her do ridicously tasks while abusing her verbally and sexually. It later came out that Murphy only hired Raska for sex.

She stayed quiet out of fear for some time, but has decided to finally speak out. During a recent interview, Raska finally opened up on the horrible details that she went through working under Rob Murphy.

"There were breaking points where I would lay in my bed and I would cry. I couldn't even get out of bed."

"The breaking point was when Rob attempted to force me to have sex with him. That's something hard to talk about... It happened twice."

"I'm in a space where I'm not expected to be harrased, expected to be assualted."

Is Rob Murphy being disciplined for what he did to DeJanai Raska?

After DeJanai Raska came out with these claims against Rob Murphy, the Detroit Pistons were quick to take action. Since the news came out, the team made the decision to fire him.

Despite Murphy being let go from the organization, Raska is still moving forward with suing the team.

Before being fired, Murphy was a big name in the Detroit area. Before joining the Pistons organization, he was a head coach for Eastern Michigan. That being said, his reputation is now ruined after the terrible things he did Raska were brought to light.

Following this case going to trial, it's unlikely Murphy will ever land a job in the NBA again.

