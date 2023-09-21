Who is Dennis Rodman's daughter? Knowing more about Trinity Rodman & Bulls legend's family

Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman is making a name for herself in her own right. While her father may be known as arguably the greatest rebounder of all time, Trinity is becoming a standout soccer star for Team USA. At just 21 years of age, she has already become one of the most recognizable faces on the US Women's National team.

When it comes to the children of professional athletes, things tend to go one of two ways. Either they surpass their parents' accomplishments, like in the case of Steph Curry, whose father also played in the NBA, or they fail short of living up to greatness.

In the case of Dennis Rodman's daughter, not only has she found success, but she has done so on her own terms on the pitch rather than on the court. According to the forward, who spoke in an interview with The O.C. Register in 2021, the pitch "felt like home" from a young age.

Her mother, Michelle Moyer, who raised Dennis Rodman's daughter in Southern California, encouraged her to follow her dreams. The support certainly paid off, with Trinity Rodman going unbeaten for five years with the SoCal Blues. In addition, she also won four national titles in the Elite Clubs National League all before the age of 16.

In 2021, before she became the face of the future for the U.S. Women's National Team, Trinity Rodman opened up on her passion for football. As she explained to The O.C. Register, being a pro footballer has been her dream forever:

“Being a pro has been my dream forever. The one thing I’m most excited for is to learn from this. At the professional level, you’re going to learn more than you’re going to do well and I’m excited to learn."

What has Dennis Rodman's daughter, Trinity Rodman, said about being his daughter?

Although Dennis Rodman's daughter was primarily raised by her mother in California, she's appreciative of the fact that her dad was a standout athlete. Although Dennis Rodman didn't grow up as a child prodigy, a growth spurt after high school allowed him to access his inner athleticism.

She has also made it clear over the years that although she's proud to be Dennis Rodman's daughter, she's even more proud to make a name for herself. As she explained in the previously mentioned interview:

Washington Spirit v NJ/NY Gotham FC

“With my dad, I’m so thankful, he was an amazing athlete and I got those genes from him. I’m excited to be known as Trinity Rodman and not just Dennis Rodman’s daughter. I’m excited to pave my own path and get better throughout this journey."

The U.S. Women's National Team recently came up short in the World Cup. With that in mind, it's safe to say that as Trinity Rodman continues to grow as a leader, she's going to continue her journey to become a champion in her own right.

When the next FIFA World Cup rolls around, Trinity Rodman will likely be a focal point of the team. The next Women's World Cup is set for 2027, meaning when it happens, Rodman will be 25 years old.

