Who is DeWanna Bonner's wife? Finding out more about the Sun's star

Candice Dupree, DeWanna Bonner's former teammate with the Phoenix Mercury, is her wife. The two WNBA players married each other in 2014. In 2017, Bonner gave birth to their twin daughters. Bonner and Dupree played for the Mercury between 2010 and 2016.

They won a chip together in 2014. Bonner was drafted by the Mercury in 2009, while Dupree entered the league with the Chicago Sky in 2006 and got traded to the Mercury in 2010 after requesting a move.

However, although unconfirmed, it seems like Bonner and Dupree have split. The former revealed she was dating Sun teammate Alyssa Thomas last year. The two have been vocal about their relationship and on social media too.

Candice Dupree is currently reportedly single. She was in the limelight ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season when the San Antonio Spurs hired her as a player development coach under Gregg Popovich's staff.

DeWanna Bonner creates history in stellar win over Las Vegas Aces

DeWanna Bonner is in her 14th WNBA season, but the 35-year-old is far from done. She has been on a remarkable run this season, averaging 17.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, leading the Connecticut Sun to atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 7-2 record as their best player.

The Sun bagged one of their best wins of the season thus far against the unbeaten Las Vegas Aces behind Bonner's career-high and Sun franchise record 41-point outing. She also had seven rebounds. Bonner shot 16-of-23, including 5-of-7 from deep in the 94-77 home win over Candace Parker and Co.

Bonner broke Shannon Johnson's 21-year-old franchise record of most points in a game in Sun's history with her 35-point outing during the 2002 season. It was also the first 40-point outing for a player against an unbeaten team in the WNBA.

With that three, DeWanna Bonner sets the History MadeWith that three, DeWanna Bonner sets the @ConnecticutSun franchise record for points in a game with 36 PTS and counting! History Made 🙌With that three, DeWanna Bonner sets the @ConnecticutSun franchise record for points in a game with 36 PTS and counting! https://t.co/TNDJ9LjK5n

Meanwhile, DeWanna Bonner's partner Alyssa Thomas is on track for another All-Star caliber year, averaging 13.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game this season. The duo, with Brionna Jones, have been integral to the Sun's success so far.

The Las Vegas Aces entered the game behind a 7-0 start to the season and looked unbeatable. However, Connecticut had other plans as they continued their home dominance, extending their advantage to 4-1 in their building.

