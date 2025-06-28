"Who died and gave you the keys?": Kendrick Perkins rips Bill Simmons with no-holds-barred statement

Sportswriter Bill Simmons did not like former NBA player Kendrick Perkins’ analysis of the Toronto Raptors’ draft day move on Wednesday. Perkins said the Raptors would be a “top 6 seed” after using the No. 9 pick on former South Carolina star Collin Murray-Boyles. Simmons said in his podcast that he looked for a different channel after Perkins made his comments on ESPN.

On Friday, Perkins responded to Simmons:

“What is your problem with me? I’m qualified to give my opinion about the game of basketball, my guy," Perkins said on "Perk Unplugged." "My problem with you? Who the f**k gave you the keys and told you you was the gatekeeper to the game of basketball. You’re gatekeeping. Who died and gave you the keys to basketball?”

During the NBA draft, Kendrick Perkins said that the Toronto Raptors could “make some noise” in the Eastern Conference next season. In his podcast on Friday, he explained that his analysis was based on the Raptors’ personnel and the injuries to key opposing players.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles in the NBA Finals roughly a week ago, making his appearance doubtful for next season. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard are also dealing with the same injuries as Haliburton.

According to Perkins, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic are the favorites. The Toronto Raptors, with RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram and Immanuel Quickley, are formidable and have strengthened their roster after drafting Collin Murray-Boyles.

Kendrick Perkins tells Bill Simmons not to be “bitter” and “move on” after split with ESPN

Kendrick Perkins continued his tirade against Bill Simmons, pointing to his split with ESPN.

“Just because ESPN don’t cover the way you would like them to cover the game of basketball or the tweets you would like them to make, don’t make it f**king wrong. … You’re coming off bitter my guy. … Move on! Get over it!” [6:00]

Bill Simmons left ESPN in 2015 after 14 years. The Ringer CEO said in a 2023 interview on the “SI Media with Jimmy Traina” that he has “no bad blood” with the network. Simmons added that his work there “elevated them” just as the company “elevated me.”

Kendrick Perkins disagreed and urged Simmons to “move on.”

