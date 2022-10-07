Who is Doug Christie's son and does he play in the NBA?

Former NBA journeyman Doug Christie retired from pro basketball more than 15 years ago. In 2019 his son, Douglas Christie Jr., committed to playing two years of college basketball at Folsom Lake College.

Christie Jr. was listed on the official roster of the Falcons’ 2019-20 lineup, but no info is available regarding his college stats.

The public first became aware of Doug Christie Jr. when he was just five years old. He stole the hearts of TV viewers via VH1’s hit reality series Basketball Wives LA. Christie Jr.s’ mother, Jackie Christie, was one of the main characters of the show, which will air its 11th episode this year.

In 2019, Jackie Christie posted on his Instagram account Doug Christie Jr.’s decision to leave them for Folsom Lake College. She captioned her post with a heartwarming message:

“So Very Proud of Our Young King… ~ We had so much fun on his picture day a while back. Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

After the said commitment to play, there’s no update on how Doug Christie Jr. has fared playing college basketball.

The elder Christie continues to be associated with the NBA, however. He is currently one of the assistant coaches for the Sacramento Kings.

Max Christie is often assumed as former NBA veteran Doug Christie’s son

LA Lakers rookie Max Christie is mistakenly assumed as the son of Doug Christie. [photo: Lake Show Life]

Max Christie is the son of Max Sr. and Katrina Christie and is not related to Doug Christie. Some LA Lakers fans have automatically assumed that his father was the former Sacramento Kings standout.

The LA Lakers moved up to the second-round of the 2022 NBA Draft to pick the former Michigan State rookie. Rob Pelinka believes that Christie would have become a lottery pick next year had he decided to stay in Michigan for another year.

The sudden interest in Max Christie could be attributed to his debut for the LA Lakers in the NBA, albeit in a preseason game. LA had a matchup against the retooled Minnesota Timberwolves. New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham decided to start Christie and play him for 32 minutes.

The rookie responded with 11 points, 5 rebounds and an assist. His biggest play was a putback dunk that had Laker fans standing up in excitement.

After the game, Max Christie gave his thoughts after his first NBA game:

"Just learning as much as I can and just getting my feet wet with the system.”

