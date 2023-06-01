Who is Duncan Robinson's girlfriend Caroline Nava? Exploring personal life of Heat's guard

Duncan Robinson has been with the Miami Heat since the 2019 season. In that same year, another important aspect of his life kicked off.

Around the same time Duncan Robinson entered the league, he got together with his current girlfriend. Caroline Nava is from South Flordia, and that is where she met the Heat's sharpshooting guard.

Nava is a real estate agent in Flordia. She met Robinson in 2020 during his second season in the NBA. Similar to her boyfriend, she too is an athlete. While pursuing a business degree at Florida State University, she was a member of their swim team.

The two have been together for years now, but prefer to keep their love life private. Outside of a few pictures on social media, they don't showcase their relationship to the world. Instead, they like to lead a private and lowkey life when it comes to their dating.

Duncan Robinson's girlfriend was part of a controversy

While Duncan Robinson's girlfriend leads a quiet life, some of her actions online sparked some controvery. Mainly from what she was seen wearing in a photo that made it's way to social media.

During the short offseason following the NBA bubble, the Miami Heat guard and his girlfriend decided to take a little vacation. While they were in the Bahamas, photos leaked of Caroline Nava was spotted wearing a "Make America Great Again" sweatshirt and hat.

Despite her strong interest in politics, Robinson does not dive into it when speaking to the media. Like most NBA players, he prefers to keep his focus on basketball.

As for Robinson, he is getting ready to compete in the NBA Finals for the second time in his young career. After taking down the Boston Celtics, the Denver Nuggets are the final team standing in their way of a title.

Robinson has appeared in 18 games this postseason, and is averaging 9.3 points per game while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc.

