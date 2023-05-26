Who is Eric Lewis? NBA Twitter uncovers new burner scandal as referee is outed

Eric Lewis is one of the most prominent referees in the NBA. However, on May 25, a Twitter account under the username of 'Pablo Escobarner' claimed to have found a 'burner account' from the NBA official.

(h/t NBA ref Eric Lewis has been outed as having a burner account ( @CuttliffBlair ). Lmaooo this is a momentous day. The account will surely be deleted soon so for the archives, the entirety of the account's replies. All involving… yep, Eric Lewis.(h/t @Mikey_Wyllin ) thread 🧵

"NBA ref Eric Lewis has been outed as having a burner account (@CuttliffBlair). Lmaooo this is a momentous day. The account will surely be deleted soon so for the archives, the entirety of the account’s replies. All involving… yep, Eric Lewis," The Tweet said.

The tweet showed a screen recording of the burner account's activities, which were all replies to online criticism of Eric Lewis's performance when officiating NBA contests. Shortly after the Tweet was posted, it went viral, and has now been viewed more than a million times.

However, the account in question did respond to the comment, claiming to be Mark Lewis - Eric's brother. The reply stated:

"Pablo, This is MARK Lewis. Right family (older brother). I'm sorry that I put E, in this situation, but this ain't Watergate. You're right, the account WILL be coming down. Twitter should not be this vindictive. Sorry to inconvenience you"

While there is no way of verifying the claim that the account is indeed a burner, or that it belongs to Eric Lewis, it is another reminder that both NBA players and officials are active on the social media platform and see a lot of what is being said about them.

Kevin Durant was once caught using a burner account

Back in 2017, Kevin Durant was rumored to have been using a burner account on Twitter to defend himself. However, during one argument with a fan, Durant reportedly forgot to switch Twitter accounts, and as such, replied to the comments from his official profile.

idk @harrisonmc15 KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless https://t.co/9245gnpa3c

Again, there is no way to confirm or deny the validity of these reports, as Photoshop is widely accessible. Yet, the Kevin Durant rumors became a viral discussion point for a player who is incredibly active on social media apps.

Since then, he has been a prominent voice for NBA players on the social media app and can regularly be seen debating with fans from around the world.

Durant has been a force since joining the Phoenix Suns at the February 9 trade deadline. Following the move, Kevin Durant participated in 8 regular-season games for the Suns, averaging 26 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Once the postseason rolled around, Kevin Durant played in all 11 of the Suns' postseason contests averaging 29 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 47.8% shooting from the field and 33.3% shooting from deep.

After being eliminated by the Denver Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns are expected to be active throughout the upcoming offseason. This will begin by finding a new head coach to replace the recently fired Monty Williams and then figuring out how to improve an already deep roster.

Fortunately, when you have Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul on your roster, finding veteran role players to join your team is not a difficult task.

