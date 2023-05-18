Who is Erik Spoelstra’s wife? Finding out more about the Heat coach

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has come a long way in his career. Spoelstra started as the Heat’s video coordinator in 1995 before eventually being hired as the team’s coach in 2008. He has been coaching Miami ever since, winning two titles and making numerous deep playoff runs over the past 15 years. In addition, Spoelstra was also able to meet his wife during his time in Miami.

The Heat coach announced his engagement to former Heat cheerleader Nikki Sapp, now known as Nikki Spoelstra on Sept. 17, 2015. The two were later married on July 22, 2016, at Villa Vizcaya in Miami Lakes, Florida. The Spoelstra’s now have two sons named Santiago (2018) and Dante (2019) and one daughter named Ruby Grace (2022).

Nikki Spoelstra’s personal life

Former Miami Heat cheerleader Nikki Spoelstra

Nikki Spoelstra was born on March 22, 1987 in Florida and is half-Puerto Rican. Nikki started dancing as a Heat cheerleader in 2005. She then attended Florida International University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in art history in 2010. Nikki later worked as an art gallery director at the Guy Hepner Contemporary Art Gallery in West Hollywood, California, from 2011 to 2013. However, she split her time between LA and Miami.

In addition to managing art galleries, Nikki has worked as a language arts and dance teacher and dance program director at Sports Leadership and Management Charter School in Little Havana, Miami. She worked at the school for five years. Most recently, Nikki became a creative director at Art Angels in 2019. Outside of her career, Nikki is known for her various charity endeavors.

Nikki also has her own podcast titled “The Know with Nikki Spo,” which she started in 2021. The podcast is described as follows:

“The Know with Nikki Spo is a podcast which highlights the experiences of women who are finding and celebrating their inner knowing. It is a space of honesty, vulnerability, creativity, tenacity, and magic. It is an energy exchange in which women of all walks of life can join and feel emboldened to become their highest, most authentic selves.

“Our inspiring guests have shared their unique stories, perspectives, and expertise with Nikki Spo’s large network of 'truth speakers'nand 'truth seekers,' always leaving listeners more hopeful, confident, and courageous.”

