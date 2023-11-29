Who is Erik Spoelstra's wife, Nikki Sapp?

Nikki Sapp was the longtime wife of Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. Here is a bit of a deeper dive into her background.

Aside from being married to an NBA head coach, Nikki Sapp has done well for herself professional. The two crossed paths because of basketball, as she was once part of the Heat's dance team. Along with being a dancer, Sapp also had a career as a middle school teacher.

These days, Sapp has broken into the world of podcasting. In 2021, she launched her own show titled "The Know With Nikki Spo." Sapp covers a variety of topics on the podcast, including being a mother, business and sobriety.

Sapp and Erik Spoelstra did not start dating until after her time with the Miami Heat was over. They got married in 2016, and went on to have two children together. They have two boys ages 5 and 3, and have a one year old daughter.

As for Spoelstra, he is in the midst of his 16th season as head coach of the Heat. In that time, he's posted a regular season record of 714-499 and led the franchise to two championships (2012, 2013).

Nikki Sapp and Erik Spoelstra are deciding to get divorced

On Wednesday morning, news emerged that Nikki Sapp and Erick Spoelstra are getting a divorce. After seven years of marriage, the couple has decided to mutually go their separate ways.

In a statement given to the Miami Herald, the two made it clear that it was a join decision to split. They also stated they plan on co-parenting their three children, and want privacy while they go through this big life change.

“We have made the difficult yet amicable decision to jointly file to formally end our marriage,” the ex-couple said in a joint statement to the Miami Herald. “We are both grateful for our relationship and remain fully committed to co-parenting our children and continuing to make them our shared priority. We appreciate everyone’s support as we move to the next stage of our lives and thank you for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Along with dealing with this massive change in his personal life, Spoelstra finds himself in the middle of the NBA regular season. He is expected to lead the charge for the Heat as they look to get back to the finals again this year. Right now, Miami is in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 10-8.