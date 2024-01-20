Who is on the ESPN NBA Countdown cast? All you need to know about the team

The ESPN "NBA Countdown" has been a staple of basketball broadcasting since 2002. The program, which typically airs 30 to 60 minutes before the game, provides in-depth analysis, commentary and insights on the upcoming matchup.

However, over the years, the show has evolved in both format and personnel, featuring a diverse array of hosts, analysts, and insiders who bring their expertise and perspective to the ESPN "NBA Countdown" forefront.

ESPN has announced significant changes to the lineup of "NBA Countdown" for the 2023 season. The pregame show will now be hosted full-time by the rising star, Malika Andrews. Known for her expertise and insightful reporting, Andrews will take the helm of the show alongside familiar faces such as Michael Wilbon, Adrian Wojnarowski and Stephen A. Smith.

Notably, the show will feature the addition of Bob Myers, a two-time NBA Executive of the Year, who will bring a wealth of experience from his tenure as the general manager of the Golden State Warriors, where he led the franchise to four NBA Championships. These changes mark a notable shift in the hosting and commentary lineup, aiming to bring fresh perspectives and expertise to the popular NBA Countdown program.

ESPN NBA Countdown Cast: A closer look at the team

Here's a closer look at the hosts of the ESPN "NBA Countdown":

#1. Malika Andrews

Malika Andrews, who was the previous host of "NBA Today" and Wednesday editions of "NBA Countdown", has now been announced as the new host for all ESPN and ABC’s NBA Countdown shows, including NBA Finals pregame and halftime broadcasts. She will continue to host "NBA Today" alongside her new role.

Andrews is set to replace Mike Greenberg as the host of ESPN "NBA Countdown" and the NBA Finals. This change comes after Andrews stepped in for Rachel Nichols during the NBA Finals and also filled Nichols' role as a studio host for ESPN. With Andrews expected to continue hosting the "NBA Today" in addition to her new responsibilities on Countdown, this move represents another shift in ESPN's NBA coverage.

Reportedly, the decision to replace Greenberg was mutual, and he will continue to be involved in various roles at ESPN, including hosting Get Up on TV and Greeny on radio.

#2. Bob Myers

Bob Myers, the former president of the Golden State Warriors, has recently embarked on a new chapter in his career by joining ESPN "NBA Countdown" pre-game show and game coverage. This move represents a significant shift for Myers, who brings a wealth of experience from his tenure with the Warriors, where he facilitated the team to four NBA titles over 11 years.

Two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers, who led the Warriors to four NBA Championships, will be joining ESPN as a studio and game analyst. He will appear on the ABC editions of NBA Countdown, including for the NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC and NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC series, as well as throughout the NBA Playoffs.

#3. Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith has returned to ESPN "NBA Countdown", bringing his renowned insights and charismatic commentary to the network's NBA coverage. His addition promises to inject a fresh and dynamic perspective into the pregame and halftime broadcasts, enriching the viewer experience.

Smith's rejoining of "NBA Countdown" demonstrates ESPN's commitment to delivering compelling and diverse perspectives on the NBA. With his wealth of experience, his return is expected to captivate audiences with compelling commentary and unwavering passion for the sport, elevating ESPN "NBA Countdown" as a must-watch platform for basketball enthusiasts.

#4. Michael Wilbon

Michael Wilbon is a prominent sports journalist with an extensive career that includes writing for The Washington Post and co-hosting ESPN's show "Pardon the Interruption." He became a part of ESPN's NBA coverage in 2005 and has contributed to various NBA news and information programs across ESPN platforms.

Wilbon has received numerous honors and awards throughout his career, including Sports Emmy awards and recognition from esteemed organizations such as the National Press Club and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He is known for his incisive analysis and multifaceted perspectives, making him a valuable asset to ESPN "NBA Countdown" and ESPN's NBA coverage overall. Born and raised on the South Side of Chicago, Wilbon graduated from Northwestern University in 1980 and is now a member of the university's Board of Trustees.

#5. Adrian Wojnarowski

Adrian Wojnarowski is a vital asset to ESPN "NBA Countdown", offering unparalleled insights and analysis on the league, its teams, players, trade deadlines, and free agency. As the Senior NBA Insider, Wojnarowski's transformative impact on NBA news-breaking and reporting over the past decade-plus has made him a central figure in ESPN's multimedia coverage of the NBA.

His extensive reporting, combined with deep-seated knowledge and analysis, is prominently featured on ESPN.com and the ESPN app, as well as on various ESPN programs including "NBA Countdown". Wojnarowski's pivotal role in delivering critical updates and insider information makes him an invaluable contributor to the comprehensive coverage of NBA events, ensuring that viewers are well-informed and engaged.

As a three-time recipient of the National Sports Media Association's National Sportswriter of the Year award and a New York Times best-selling author, Wojnarowski's exceptional credentials and expertise further solidify his role as a premier NBA Insider on ESPN's "NBA Countdown".

