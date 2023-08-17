Who is Evan Wasch? All you need to know about the man behind the 2023-24 NBA season schedule

Evan Wasch is the man responsible for how games are currently played in the league right now. He's currently the league's Executive Vice President of Basketball Strategy & Analytics, making him the person responsible for the schedules that have been recently released.

Evan Wasch received his MBA at MIT Sloan where he was a co-lead on the fifth edition of the Sports Analytics Conference. In 2011, he joined the NBA and started to make major contributions to the league.

Wasch was with a boutique firm for four years as a management consultant. He has a degree in Industrial Engineering and Management Sciences, graduating from Northwestern University.

Before Wasch took over, it was Matt Winick who was responsible for the NBA's Senior Vice President of Scheduling and Game Operations for more than two decades. Evan was handed the keys back in 2014. His job isn't easy, as he oversees every team's schedule so as not to give other teams an advantage with their schedule.

Schedules aren't strictly his responsibility. Wasch also contributed to some of the game's rule changes, player health and wellness matters, and integrity monitoring. According to sources, he's involved heavily in a lot of changes including the Play-In Tournament, the 2020 NBA Bubble, the new All-Star game format, and the Draft Lottery.

Which teams will be playing on October 24 according to Evan Wasch's schedule?

Evan Wasch has wisely strategized how games will be played on the first night of NBA action. He and his team have scheduled two games to play on October 24, making it an interesting start to the new NBA season.

Wasch has put a match between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets as the first game, followed by a clash between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors.

Interestingly, the Lakers will be witnesses to the Nuggets' ring ceremony. In the past postseason run, the California team was swept by Nikola Jokic and company in the Western Conference Finals. That wasn't all, as their head coach continued to rub it in the faces of LeBron James and the other players by being dubbed as the "Lakers' Daddy" during their championship parade.

For the match between the Suns and the Warriors, it'll be a battle between the exes. Kevin Durant used to play for the Dubs and Chris Paul was recently traded from Phoenix to the Washington Wizards and then to Golden State. There's some history behind the first game of the season, adding spice to the already heated rivalry.

Fans are excited about the next season and can thank Evan Wasch for his efforts to give exciting matchups.

