“Who the f*** cares?”: Draymond Green shuts down reporter's query on Klay Thompson’s final minutes with fiery retort

The Golden State Warriors swept the Brooklyn Nets 2-0 in their season series after a gutsy, 109-98 win at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Monday. Coach Steve Kerr went with a different closing lineup, benching Klay Thomspon for Gui Santos in the lineup.

Following the game, in the Warriors' locker room, Thompson and Draymond Green were together when Thompson was asked by reporters how he felt about not playing in the closing lineup, a trend that has started to occur more recently.

Green, who could be head enjoying their win while singing, interjected before Thompson could give his reply:

"Who they talking about? You not finishing the game? I got benched in Game 5 of the Finals, who the f*** cares"

The reporter immediately responded to Green:

"Well I haven't asked that yet, but I won't now."

Green replied:

"Oh I feel like you were about to, so I answered it for you."

Klay Thompson was visibly upset to not close the game for Golden State

Footage following the Warriors' win surfaced, which showed Klay Thompson seemingly flustered about the change in closing lineups as he was subbed out for Moses Moody at the 7:19 minute mark of the fourth quarter.

Thompson logged 30 minutes, about his season average, and scored eight points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals on 4-of-9 shooting, including an ineffective 0-of-3 from beyond the arc.

The five-time All-Star addressed not playing in the clutch:

"It's all good, these guys played great, BP [Brandin Podziemski], Jonathan [Kuminga], at the end of the day winning solves all."

The reporter asked him if this was an adjusting period for him to get used to after competing for championships and not playing late for them this season.

Thompson candidly replied:

“Yeah, you kidding me? To go from one of the best players…It’s hard for anybody. I'll be honest with you"

He added:

"You can be mad, but I'm not gonna be mad. I'm happy for these young guys. We won. It's hard to get wins in this league."

Even though Thompson is finding it difficult to adjust, he is still encouraging his teammates, even if they have to fill in for him in the final minutes of games.

Although Thompson hasn't closed many games recently, Steve Kerr predicted after the game that Thompson will help the Warriors win many games this season.

With the Warriors' win on Monday, they will continue with two more road games against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers, having gone 2-1 in their previous three games on the road.

