Who is Frank Mason III? A closer look at the free agent signing a training camp deal with the LA Lakers ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

As the LA Lakers prepare for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season, that doesn't mean the team isn't always looking to make some moves. The Lakers announced today they are signing Frank Mason III to a training camp deal. While sometimes training camp deals can simply involve a team wanting to take an extended look at a player, it's definitely something to keep an eye on moving forward.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Free agent G Frank Mason III is signing a training camp deal with the Lakers, source tells ESPN. Free agent G Frank Mason III is signing a training camp deal with the Lakers, source tells ESPN.

It could just mean the Lakers want to get a look at Frank Mason III throughout training camp and preseason. As it stands right now, the Lakers have one available two-way contract on their roster. One of those contracts belongs to undrafted free agent Austin Reaves. This could be a situation in which the LA Lakers are entertaining the idea of signing Mason III to the other two-way spot.

After originally being drafted in the second round of the 2017 NBA draft, Mason has spent four years in the NBA. He's been with a number of teams, including the Sacramento Kings, Milwaukee Bucks, and most recently with the Orlando Magic last year. In four games with the Magic last year, Mason averaged 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 19.8 minutes.

Could the LA Lakers add Frank Mason III to the roster before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season?

LA Lakers executive Rob Pelinka

Usually when an NBA organization brings in a player like this during the middle of the preseason, they have an idea of what they want to do with him. While there's a chance that Mason could impress and make a case for earning a spot on this roster, it seems as if the LA Lakers will have plenty of depth in their backcourt.

There's also the potential for the organization to consider Mason III for a spot with their G-League team, the South Bay Lakers. An undersized guard at 5'11" who played his college ball at Kansas, Mason has the ability to put up some big numbers on the offensive side of the ball.

Also Read

During the 2019-20 season, Mason spent the majority of the year playing for the Wisconsin Herd in the G-League and averaged 26.4 points and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 50.4% from the field and 42.5% from downtown.

With an LA Lakers roster that currently features some talented guards in the backcourt, such as Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Nunn, Wayne Ellington, Malik Monk, and Kent Bazmore, it's going to be an uphill challenge for Frank Mason III to potentially earn a roster spot with the team. But that doesn't mean the LA Lakers front office won't have a different idea when it comes to getting a look at the 27-year-old guard.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee