"Who were these frauds?!" - Skip Bayless sounds off on Miami Heat for dropping back-to-back games

This postseason, the Miami Heat have been one of the biggest stories in the NBA. After starting out in the play-in tournament, they've made it all the way to the finals.

The Miami Heat started out their postseason run by pulling off a massive upset against Giannis Antetokounmpo. After that, they traveled the Madison Square Garden where they managed to knock off the Knicks. Then they managed to knock off another title favorite and old foe in the Boston Celtics.

While this run has been nothing short of incredible, Miami now finds themself in a deep hole. After dropping both games on their home floor, they are down 3-1 against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Following their Game 4 loss at home, one analyst did not hold back with his thoughts on the Heat. During a recent episode of FS1's "Undisputed," Skip Bayless went as far as to call the team frauds.

"I couldn't recognize the same Heat who actually stormed back to win Game 2 at Denver. Who were these imposters? Who were these frauds because they got turned back into eight seed pumpkins."

on Miami dropping back-to-back home games "I could not recognize the Miami Heat! Who were these FRAUDS?!" @RealSkipBayless on Miami dropping back-to-back home games "I could not recognize the Miami Heat! Who were these FRAUDS?!"@RealSkipBayless on Miami dropping back-to-back home games https://t.co/Q3BMLrcvew

Should the Miami Heat be seen as frauds?

While Skip Bayless might feel this way, the Miami Heat should not be seen as frauds. Even with their big deficit in the NBA Finals, their run has been historic and needs to be seen in a positive light.

At this point in the series, the separation is more from the great play of the Denver Nuggets and less on the Miami Heat. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are putting up incredible numbers in this series, along with guys like Aaron Gordon coming up big. Meanwhile, Miami is dealing with multiple injuries and has been without one of their top players all playoffs.

Things might not go their way in the finals, but the Heat are far from frauds. If they didn't belong, they would have been knocked out weeks ago. Also, it's hard to be viewed like this when they've made the conference finals and finals multiple times over the past four years.

Bayless is clearly displeased with how Miami has shown up these last two games, but they're simply out of gas. Jimmy Butler has been amazing all postseason, but the wear and tear of a long run could be taking its toll.

Overall, the Heat should be applauded for their efforts even if they aren't the last team standing. There is no telling when or if we'll ever see an eight seed do something like this again.

