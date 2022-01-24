"Who gives a damn about excuses?" - Steph Curry still optimistic about making shots amidst a career-worst shooting slump

The Golden State Warriors recorded a close 94-92 win over the Utah Jazz last night, but talisman Steph Curry's shooting woes continued to haunt him.

The 33-year-old is in the middle of one of his worst career shooting slumps. He scored only 13 points against the Jazz, converting five of his 20 shots from the field and only one of 13 from three-point range.

The rest of his teammates made some great hustle plays all night to limit the league's #1 offense, the Jazz, from having an impact on the match on that end. Here's what Curry had to say about his shooting slump in the post-game press conference (via Kendra Andrews):

"Who gives a damn about excuses ... You either make shots or miss shots. I've got to start making shots."

Steph Curry has shot only 37.1% from the field and 32% from three-point range since the start of January. The Warriors have struggled to do well on offense during that stretch, which has led to their four losses in 11 games since then.

StatMuse @statmuse Worst shooting performances of Steph Curry’s career (min 20 attempts):



4-21 FG (this season)

5-24 FG (this season)

5-21 FG (this season)

5-21 FG (in 2010)

7-28 FG (this season)

5-20 FG (this season)*



Steph Curry's slump has put his MVP consideration in jeopardy

Curry during the Golden State Warriors' match against the Dallas Mavericks.

Steph Curry was the frontrunner to win his third MVP award at the start of the season. He averaged roughly 27-28 points until December, shooting a 40% clip from three-point range. Curry's stellar form was key to the Warriors achieving the favorites tag in the Western Conference as he helped them stay atop the standings for large swathes.

However, ever since his shooting slump began in January, Curry's claim to winning his third MVP award has been in jeopardy. During that stretch, the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid have been dominating their opponents with their individual efforts. The trio are now the top three candidates to win the MVP award.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



1.) Giannis Antetokounmpo

2.) Nikola Jokic

3.) Kevin Durant

4.) Joel Embiid

5.) Rudy Gobert

6.) James Harden

7.) Chris Paul

8.) Steph Curry

9.) LeBron James

Curry will need to rediscover his form as soon as possible to tip the scales in his favor again to win the MVP award. There is still a significant amount of time left for him to turn things around. Considering the potential he has, it wouldn't be ideal to rule him out of the MVP ladder race just yet.

The Warriors will also see forward Draymond Green return soon. That will likely help Steph Curry the most as he can focus on his scoring and shooting more because of Green's ability to be the primary facilitator on offense.

