Who is going to be Sabrina Ionescu's husband?

Two of the most formidable shooters in basketball history are set to collide on Saturday night. Following the NBA's traditional 3-Point Contest during All-Star weekend, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and New York Liberty's guard Sabrina Ionescu will engage in the inaugural NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge.

NBA and WBNA fans alike are intrigued to know more about Sabrina's personal life, including her husband.

Here is everything there is to know about Hroniss Grasu and his connection with Sabrina Ionescu.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Sabrina Ionesco's fiancé Hroniss Grasu?

Similar to Ionescu, Grasu shines in the sports arena. Initially selected by the Chicago Bears in the 2015 NFL Draft, the football center currently dons the jersey for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Before entering the NFL, Grasu showcased his talents in college football at the University of Oregon. In 2016, a year after Grasu's draft, Ionescu started her academic and athletic journey at the same institution.

During her time there, she completed her bachelor's degree in three years, all while making a name for herself on the Ducks' basketball court. Ionescu and Grasu both pursued degrees in general social sciences.

In January 2023, the pair took a significant step forward in their relationship by getting engaged. Ionescu shared the joyful occasion on Instagram through a collection of pictures that captured Grasu proposing on one knee amidst a romantic setting of flowers and candles.

“It’s always us🤍 here’s to forever with you – 1.20.23 #finally,”

Sabrina Ionescu and Hroniss Grasu share the same heritage

Grasu's origins trace back to Los Angeles, where he was born to parents who had emigrated from Romania.

In a parallel narrative, Ionescu's family, including her parents and older brother, moved to the U.S. from Romania amid the 1989 revolution. Born in Walnut Creek, California, Ionescu was raised bilingual and fluent in both English and Romanian.

In a conversation with PEOPLE regarding her signature sneaker line with Nike, the WNBA standout shared that her design was a tribute to her family and heritage, she stated:

"It's shaped me into who I am, the basketball player I am, and the person I am," she continued, "They didn't care that I wanted to play basketball and girls were supposed to play with dolls or whatever the gender norm was, they were going to support me and they still do to this day."

Now, she aims to serve as a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes, becoming the face of the WNBA.