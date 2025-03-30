"Who got paid off of this?": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper reacts as Florida coach cleared of stalking and harassment allegations

Former Chicago Bulls player and Michael Jordan's teammate Ron Harper reacted after Florida Gators men's basketball coach Todd Golden was cleared of alleged sexual harassment, stalking and cyberstalking.

Ad

Harper's reaction has stirred up controversy. He speculated that someone involved in the investigation into the coach may have received payments to influence the outcome of the investigation.

"Who got paid off of this?" Harper wrote on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Golden's case was filed by multiple women, including current and former students. The offenses were for alleged unwanted sexual advances, requests for sexual favors and sending explicit photos and videos.

The investigation was launched after a Title IX was filed on September 27. However, Golden remained as the Gators' coach during the period of the investigation. He was cleared by the school authorities on Jan. 27.

Ron Harper on why this season is different for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Ron Harper was bullish about the Cleveland Cavaliers' prospects this season. Harper spoke with Scoop 'B' Robinson on Mar. 6, where he mentioned who should keep up his regular-season performance come the postseason.

Ad

"They made a great NBA trade at the deadline," Harper said to Scoop 'B' Robinson. "I think this year, if Darius Garland performs in the playoffs like he has all season long, they should be okay,"

Garland averages 20.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. It's an increase from his 2023-24 averages of 18.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

The Cavaliers (59-15) have booked their place in the playoffs after making a strong start to the season. They have maintained a strong lead over second-place Boston Celtics, thanks to key players, including Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and DeAndre Hunter.

Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers guards Darius Garland (10) and Donovan Mitchell (45) - Source: Imagn

With eight games left in the regular season, the Cavs will hope to end the season on a high and secure the No. 1 seed ahead of the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback