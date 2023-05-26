Who are Haywood Highsmith's parents? Taking a closer look at the young NBA player's personal details

Miami Heat star Haywood Highsmith has made a name for himself in the NBA this season. Highsmith rose to prominence during the regular season when he covered for the team's stars in their absence. He signed multiple 10-day contracts before the Heat decided to sign him for the rest of the season.

Haywood went undrafted in 2018 and has played in the NBA as a two-way player with the Philadelphia 76ers before getting his break with the Heat. Most fans don't know his personal life and path to the NBA. We look at some of these aspects in this article.

Highsmith was born in Baltimore on December 9th, 1996. He was born to Haywood Highsmith Sr. and Brenda Highsmith. Information regarding his parents hasn't been made public. Apart from their names, details regarding their personal lives and work profiles aren't disclosed.

Haywood has had to battle adversity right from his college career. He didn't receive many offers from Division I schools and had to play for the Wheeling Jesuit Univerity. He didn't fail to make a name for himself there, winning the NCAA Division II Player of the Year as a senior in 2018.

Haywood Highsmith has had an unusual path to the NBA

Haywood entered the 2018 draft but went undrafted. He ended up with the Philadelphia 76ers' G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. After tallying 13.7 points in 21 games for the Blue Coats, Haywood secured a two-way deal with the 76ers in 2019. He played 46 games with the Blue Coats and five with the Sixers. He was eventually cut by them in the offseason.

Haywood returned to the Blue Coats for a second stint right after that. He decided to take his talents to Germany the next year, playing for the Crailsheim Merlins. He returned to the Blue Coats for a third stint in 2021. Haywood signed his first deal with the Heat in the 2021-22 season, a 10-day contract via hardship exemption, before returning to the Blue Coats for a fourth stint in 2022.

Haywood Highsmith signed a full-time deal with the Heat this season. He also made his playoffs debut this year. Highsmith produced 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and 3-of-4 from deep, also making two steals in his first real minutes in his playoffs career.

