  • "Who is he?": Steph Curry, Cameron Brink & more stunned as Damion Lee makes major change to personal appearance

"Who is he?": Steph Curry, Cameron Brink & more stunned as Damion Lee makes major change to personal appearance

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 03, 2025 02:26 GMT
Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty

On social media, Steph Curry proudly shows his support for those near and dear to him. This past weekend, the NBA's all-time leader in made threes took a rather humorous tone as he celebrated a new look for his brother-in-law.

In a viral post, Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee went on Instagram to share an image of his new hairstyle. The picture shows Lee, who is married to Curry's sister Sydel, reclining next to a set of sheared off dreadlocks.

For quite some time, Lee has sported dreadlocks just like the ones seen in the image. To show support for this new look, Curry jokingly commented about Lee taking on the apperance of a recording artist.

Steph Curry jokes about getting &quot;a new feature&quot; from Damion Lee. Credit: Lee/IG
Steph Curry jokes about getting "a new feature" from Damion Lee. Credit: Lee/IG
"Let me get a feature," the Golden State Warriors star wrote in his comment.
Other commenters on Lee's IG post include his wife Sydel and LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink, a close family friend of the Currys.

Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee comments on Damion Lee&#039;s new look. Credit: Lee/IG
Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee comments on Damion Lee's new look. Credit: Lee/IG
"Who is heeeee," Brink wondered. Meanwhile, Sydel commented, "Heyyyy. How you doinnnn."
Even Lee's former teammates, such as Andrew Wiggins and Juan Toscano-Anderson, got in on the action.

Andrew Wiggins and Juan Toscano-Anderson also weigh in on Damion Lee&#039;s new apperance. Credit: Lee/IG
Andrew Wiggins and Juan Toscano-Anderson also weigh in on Damion Lee's new apperance. Credit: Lee/IG
"Tough," Wiggins wrote. Toscano-Anderson added, "ALBUM ON THE WAY!!!!!!!"
Curry, along with the rest of Lee's loved ones, might be hoping that his brother-in-law's new appearance will eventually lead to a fresh start in his NBA career. After missing the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign, Lee played just 25 games this past season, averaging 3.3 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.4 assists.

WIth his one-year contract with Phoenix coming to an end, Lee could end up playing for another team when the 2025-26 season tips off. If that happens, he'll have a new look to go with his new ball club.

"He would love me to come over there and play with him": Steph Curry's brother Seth Curry talks about possibility of joining Warriors

Though Curry played alongside Lee for four seasons and even won a championship together in 2022, he has never been on the same NBA team as his brother Seth.

During a recent interview, Seth Curry was asked about the possibility of joining Steph on the Warriors lineup this season. The 34-year-old guard revealed that his older brother is excited to see that possibility becoming a reality.

"Steph would love me to come over there and play with him. The fans show me a lot of love at all times, family would love it," Seth said in a recent NBCS interview. "You never know what could happen."
After playing for the Charlotte Hornets for the past two seasons, Seth is currently a free agent. Reports state that Seth and the Warriors organization have "mutual interest" in the younger Curry coming over to the Bay Area.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

