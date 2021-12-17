"Who the heck are Jay-Z and Adele’s +1s????"- LeBron James draws attention to ESPN's tweet for failing to acknowledge Maverick Carter and Rich Paul

LeBron James is an active social media user. He examined ESPN's tweet about the familiar starlets in the audience at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. LA Chargers game.

ESPN's post featured multiple Grammy award winning artists Jay-Z and Adele in particular. LeBron James' curiosity piqued when he noticed a glaring shortcoming by ESPN in their aforementioned tweet.

The LA Lakers superstar cryptically pointed out that his close associates, Maverick Carter and Rich Paul, were seated alongside Jay-Z and Adele.

The situation boils down to the common connections shared by the stars. Adele confirmed her relationship with Rich Paul earlier this year. Paul is the CEO of Klutch Sports and a close friend of LeBron James. Klutch Sports is a player-management agency that handles several NBA players, including James.

Maverick Carter and LeBron James have been business partners for years. They have partnered up on multiple ventures over the years. Carter and James own a minority stake in Fenway Sports Group, the owners of Liverpool FC, among other investments.

Jay-Z and James are also known to have a close relationship. Jay-Z has been spotted at the Lakers star's games for a long time.

The rapper has also made an appearance in the premiere episode of the fourth season of LeBron James and Maverick Carter's unscripted series, The Shop: Uninterrupted on HBO.

LeBron James' close connection with the entertainment industry

LeBron James with Jay Z and Beyonce at the NBA All-Star Game 2013

By his virtue of being one of the premier athletes of the generation, LeBron James has been at the forefront of media attention since his high school days. Considering the role James has played in the popularization of basketball, there is not much to question about his status as a celebrity.

In the entertainment industry, particularly with regards to music, rap and basketball have always had close connections. With renowned rappers following the sport and the act of name-dropping players in lyrics, the two worlds intermingling is inevitable.

James has been spotted spending time with other famous popstars like Drake and Kendrick Lamar as well. The Lakers star has several key connections with many celebrities in the entertainment industry.

LeBron James has also come to know a few of them through his business ventures. He owns a media establishment called The SpringHill Company. Hence, his connection with the entertainment industry goes deeper than just friendship.

James has also dabbled his feet in the art of acting. He played the lead role in Space Jam 2: A New Legacy along with cameos in several other films.

