Who is Isaiah Thomas' wife? Looking at personal life of 2x NBA All-Star

Isaiah Thomas is a two-time All-Star who last played in the NBA in 2022. After dating for some time, Isaiah Thomas and his wife Kayla decided to tie the knot in 2016. The two decided to get Seattle at the Experience Music Project Museum. Both Isaiah and Kayla grew up in the state of Washington.

Isaiah Thomas' wife has a career as a teacher. Despite not being in the spotlight, she has a massive social media following. Her Instagram account currently has over 76,000 followers. Kayla's posts consist mainly of her husband and children.

Isaiah and Kayla had a child together before they got married, and have had two more since. Together they raise four children as the fromer Boston Celtics star also has a child from a previous relationship.

The couple are still together and are believed to have a net worth of around $16 million.

Isaiah Thomas still eyeing NBA comeback

At one point in his career, Isaiah Thomas was one of the top guards in the NBA. However, injuries saw the former All-Star to have a fast fall from grace.

Since his last All-Star appearance in 2017, Thomas' longest stint with a team is 40 games. That came with the Washington Wizards in 2020. During that stretch, he averaged 12.2 points and 3.7 assists.

Thomas had some opportunities to play during the 2022 season, but none of them last long. He played a total of 22 games while suiting up for the LA Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets. In that time, he averaged 8.4 points and 1.5 assists.

Despite how things have gone for him, Thomas has not given up on his pursuit of an NBA comeback. Earlier this summer, legendary sixth man Jamal Crawford let the world know Thomas held a workout for multiple teams.

Throughout this long journey, Thomas' wife has always been a big supporter of him. She has stood by his side as he continues to fight for an opportunity to showcase his talents on the game's biggest stage.

No matter how long it takes, Thomas has proven he has the perseverance to ride things out. Teams are constantly in positions where they need a productive player at a moment's notice. Thomas is keeping himself ready at all times in case he gets that call again.