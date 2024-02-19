Who is Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s new girlfriend? Meet track & field star Dominique Ruotolo

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is a rising basketball star of Mexican descent. Born in California, he has captured the attention of NBA enthusiasts with his remarkable skills and potential. At 22, Jaquez Jr. has made a name in the NBA, particularly within the Miami Heat team, catching the eye of NBA fans and pundits.

Affectionately known as 'Triple J,' Jaquez Jr. was recently spotted with his new girlfriend Dominique Ruotolo. The Panini Rising Stars game star's partner is the University of Southern California's senior athlete. She has established herself as an accomplished track and field competitor, specializing in jumping events.

After transferring from Oregon, where she held the second position on the school's all-time triple jump list, Ruotolo excelled at USC. She earned distinctions such as All-American and World Championships Trials qualifier.

She has a phenomenal track record. On top of that, she is a Pac-12 champion, a 2021 Olympic Trials qualifier, a 2022 All-American and a 2017 USA U20 bronze medalist.

As per USC Trojan, Dominique was born on April 19, 2000, to parents Frank and Aurelie Ruotolo in Aarau, Switzerland. She has five siblings: Gianni, Francesco, Daniella, Frank and Titan (2022 MPSF indoor TJ champion for UCR).

Ruotolo loves to paint, is fluent in French and has lived in Switzerland, France and Cameroon. Majoring in Non-Governmental Organizations and Social Change at USC, she views Serena Williams as her role model.

Dominique Ruotolo had a birthday message for Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Dominique Ruotolo is a track and field athlete and former college peer of Jaime Jaquez Jr. at the University of California, Los Angeles. She commemorated the Miami Heat guard's birthday through a heartfelt Instagram post captioned:

"Happy bday to my love. Literally my bestfriend and the best human I've ever met. Luh u tons. My Goldie locks & pooks."

Dominique posted on her Instagram.

Jaquez celebrated his 23rd birthday on Sunday, following his participation in the 2024 All-Star weekend events, the Rising Stars competition and the Slam Dunk Contest. Ruotolo and Jaquez's relationship commenced less than a year ago.