Who are Jamal Murray's parents Sylvia Murray and Roger Murray? Taking a closer look at personal life of Denver Nuggets’ star

Jamal Murray's parents can frequently be seen in the crowd cheering their son on at games. With that, many have wondered who Jamal Murray's parents are, and what their relationship is like with their son.

Murray, who is of Canadian and Jamaican descent, seems to have a great relationship with his parents Roger and Sylvia. From a young age, Murray's father, was the one who began to train him, not just in basketball, but also in the power of mind over matter.

Throughout his NBA career, Murray's father, Roger, has continued to play a significant role in his career trajectory. The way Murray's father has explained things, had it not been basketball, he would have done his best to make sure his son was the best at whatever he did.

In 2017, Roger Murray spoke in an interview with the Denver Post, saying:

“In the early days, we used to always work on his form with free throws and jump shots. So he’d be at the free-throw line and would sometimes get frustrated because he wouldn’t make a shot. I told him he had to make 30 in a row. So he’s 7 years old and he has to make 30 in a row.

"There’s some frustration and some pressure. ... For me it was proving to him that he could do it, that it was mind over matter.”

Jamal Murray's parents watching their son in the NBA Finals

Now, Jamal Murray's parents will have the chance to see their son compete in the NBA Finals for the first time. After going down with a catastrophic ACL tear in 2021, Murray was forced to the sidelines.

This year, there has been much talk of how he has risen to the occasion and proven that he can hang with the best of the best on the court late game. A lot of that is thanks to the self-belief that Jamal Murray's parents instilled in him.

As Roger Murray recalled to the Denver post several years ago:

“I saw him as almost superhuman. I watched how he approaches things mentally, how committed he was to things he wanted to do. He would never give up and never put any blocks in the way to stop him from whatever he was trying to do.

"Whatever my boy wants to do. I’m going to help him be the very best at it. ... It happened to be basketball that he loved,”

Although his mother has not given any interviews, it seems as though the pair have a great relationship. With the NBA Finals getting ready to tip off, Jamal Murray's parents will be anxiously watching their son in pursuit of NBA gold.

