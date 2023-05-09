Who is Jared Greenberg? Taking a closer look

Jared Greenberg has been a familiar face among NBA fans for years as an NBA reporter and analyst. Greenberg is currently a sideline reporter for TNT as well as an NBA TV host. However, it wasn’t easy for Greenberg to get to his current position. This comes as he has traveled a long road throughout his broadcasting career.

So on that note, here is a brief summary of Jared Greenberg’s sports broadcasting career so far:

How did Jared Greenberg get his start in sports broadcasting?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

TNT sideline reporter and NBA TV host Jared Greenberg

Jared Greenberg first got his start in radio while attending Mahwah High School in New Jersey when he joined a local radio station at Ramapo College. It was there that Greenberg found his passion for sports broadcasting.

“From the first day I ever stepped into a studio until today, I know that I’ll never leave one,” Greenberg said.

“When I was in high school, I had the opportunity to work at a radio station in New Jersey, and it really triggered my interest in being involved in the media in some way. At first, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. But once I realized I could tie in my passion for sports, I thought I could definitely move forward with it.”

Greenberg later attended Hofstra University in Long Island, New York to continue pursuing his broadcasting career. There Greenberg broadcasted over 200 NCAA games.

“I did all the football games for three and a half years and all the men’s basketball games,” Greenberg said.

“I called games against Gonzaga, Maryland, and games in the NIT. I also had the opportunity to do lacrosse, baseball and softball, and that’s really what prepared me for my career outside of college.”

Greenberg added that he really started focusing on trying to become a TV analyst in his junior year of college.

“When I was a junior, I had the opportunity to do some professional television as a sideline reporter for the men’s basketball games that aired on MSG and Comcast. That really opened my eyes toward TV,” Greenberg said.

Jared Greenberg has since held a variety of positions, starting as a media relations manager and broadcaster for a former minor league baseball team called the Newark Bears. He also worked as a public relations intern and statistician for the New York Giants, a freelance reporter for News 12 and a SiriusXM radio host.

Later in his career, Greenberg was hired by Madison Square Garden Company to be the host of the MSG Varsity channel. He also worked as a play-by-play announcer for the Northeast Conference on ESPN and as a digital host for the New York Giants.

“I loved the idea of doing some studio hosting, some play-by-play, some sideline reporting, and some anchoring in a studio in terms of a news broadcast doing sports,” Greenberg said.

“I loved the idea of doing so many different things.”

In 2005, Greenberg was hired by NBA TV as a voiceover artist. However, his role was later expanded to fill-in TV host and continued to expand when the network was purchased by Turner Sports.

During his tenure with Turner Sports on TNT and NBA TV, Jared Greenberg has gotten the opportunity to host many well-known shows. These include The Jump, NBA GameTime, Making The Call and Shaqtin’ A Fool. He has also covered many of the NBA’s top events, including the NBA All-Star Game, the NBA Finals and the NBA Summer League.

As for his advice for others interested in pursuing a career in sports broadcasting, Greenberg says the most important requirement is strong character:

“Something that’s taken me a really long time to be half-decent at is being a good person to the people around you,” Greenberg said.

“Even though this is such a big industry and there’s so much going on and there’s so many moving parts, really it’s a small industry. ... Somebody knows somebody who knows you and has access to you. Be a good person, treat people respectfully and understand that you can’t step over people to get to where you want to go.”

Poll : 0 votes