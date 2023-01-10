Who is Jared Jeffries: NBA star who won a car on "The Price is Right"

Former NBA player Jared Jeffries recently made an appearance on "The Price is Right".

Jeffries didn't necessarily achieve much in the league, but it appears that he hit the jackpot outside basketball. He was one of the participants in the recent episode of the TV game show. He didn't win the entire thing but came home with a new car.

According to sources, Jeffries aced one of the games called "One Away" in "The Price is Right". The objective was to guess the price of a car within five digits, with each number being higher, lower, or at least the same compared to the previous one. Jeffries came up in the clutch, winning the game and getting rewarded with a brand-new red Toyota sedan.

Looking back at the career of Jared Jeffries

Jared Jeffries entered the 2002 NBA Draft and was selected 11th overall by the Washington Wizards. He played only four seasons with them. As things turned out, Jeffries' time in Washington was the best of his career. He averaged 6.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Since then, he didn't improve as a player.

In 2006, Jeffries signed with the New York Knicks and played four seasons. Come the final year of his contract with the Knicks in the 2009-10 campaign, he was traded to the Houston Rockets. During his time with the Rockets, he only played 36 games in two seasons. He was then traded back to New York midway through the 2010-11 season.

Jeffries ended up playing with the Knicks till 2012. He played for New York for six seasons, averaging 4.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He then signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2012, which was his last season in the NBA.

He played 11 seasons in the league before retiring at the age of 31. No one can really blame him for dropping out at an early age. There wasn't anything significant happening for him in the league, but he seems to be enjoying his life outside basketball.

