Who is Jarrett Allen's girlfriend? Closer look at Cavaliers center's personal life

Jarrett Allen has been one of the rapidly rising big men in the NBA. The Cleveland Cavaliers starting center has been a vital cog in the team's championship aspirations.

Playing alongside Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, the center is looked at as one of the cornerstones of the franchise to win the title post the LeBron James era. While he has been playing his part in helping Cleveland get the results they are looking for, his dating life seems to be going quite smoothly as well.

The 25-year-old is dating Jordyn January. From the looks of it on social media, the couple seem to be going strong.

They made headlines when she was present during the All-Star weekend in Cleveland last year. Jarrett Allen was named an All-Star for the first time, and she was seen supporting her boyfriend. The pair were also spotted watching the Rising Stars Challenge.

Who is Jordyn January? What do we know about Jarrett Allen's girlfriend so far?

Jarret Allen and Jordyn January have been dating since 2016. Allen has shown his love and affection for her numerous times on social media. While there isn't much on the web about how they met, January's LinkedIn tells a lot more about her.

Born in 1997, she studied at Concordia University Texas and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. In college, she was part of the Student Nurses Association and also volunteered at Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, assisting nurses and patients in the Emergency Aid Department.

Following her four years, she graduated in Dec. 2020 and subsequently earned her Registered Nurse licensure. She later returned to work at Dell Children's Medical Center as a registered nurse.

For those unaware, January is a private person and is featured mostly on Allen's posts. There's no doubt that January has been a key influence in Allen's life, as his posts show his love and affection for her.

Meanwhile, on the court, Jarrett Allen has his work cut out as the Cavaliers look to make a deeper run. In eight games, the center has averaged 12.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

The big showcased his two-way prowess in the team's recent 122-119 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA In-Season Tournament with 26 points and 13 rebounds. The OT win sees them improve to 2-1 in the inaugural competition.