Who is Jeannine Russell? Taking a closer look at the personal life of late NBA icon Bill Russell's wife 

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the age of 88. He was a pioneer in the sport of basketball and is the most decorated player in the NBA. An 11-time champion, he led the Boston Celtics' era of dominance in the 1950s and '60s. As per his verified official Twitter account, he died peacefully with his wife Jeannine Russell by his side.

Jeannine Russell, previously known as Jeannine Fiorito and Jeannine Maddux, is Bill Russell's fourth wife.

Who was Bill Russell's most recent wife?

Bill Russell with his wife Jeannine Russell and Kobe Bryant at the ESPYS

It is unclear when Jeannine Russell and Bill met, but the couple married in 2018 when Russell was 84. We know that they will celebrate their anniversary on December 8. Jeannine's pictures on Bill's social media handles date back to 2018.

Russell married his college sweetheart Rose Swisher in 1956, but the couple grew emotionally distant and got divorced in 1973. He then married Dorothy Anstett, 1968 Miss USA, in 1977, and the couple got divorced in 1980. In 1996, he married his third wife, Marilyn Nault. Their marriage lasted until her death in 2009.

Jeannine Russell is quite active on the five-time MVP's Instagram. He posted a picture of the couple dressed up as "Bacon and Eggs" on Halloween. The couple have been spotted courtside at NBA games on several occasions.

Jeannine baked the cake for his 85th birthday. The couple shared a laugh over how there were so many candles on the cake that they had to keep a fire extinguisher at hand.

The couple attended the 2019 NBA Finals and showed their support for the LGBTQ community via an Instagram post about Pride Month. Russell is a San Francisco legend who suppoted the the Golden State Warriors.

What does Jeannine Russell do?

Jeannine Russell rose to fame after marrying NBA legend Bill Russell but is a former professional golfer. She finished 64th at the Canadian Women's Tour in British Columbia and 19th at the one in Ontario in 2010. She also won "Player of the Year" in 2010. Her best finish was 15th in 2009 at the Canadian Women's Tour in Seymour.

Bill and Jeannine Russell played golf together a lot. On September 6, 2021, the couple spent the day at the putting greens. He posted:

"The wife & I spent the day on the golf course. Ole #6 got a lucky bounce. I need all the help I can get against an Ex-Pro golfer."

