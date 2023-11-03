Who is Jen Rufo? Closer look at former Brooklyn Nets cheerleader, OnlyFans creator after podcast interview resurfaces

Jen Rufo, the former Brooklyn Nets cheerleader, is back in the limelight. The now health and fitness coach was with the Nets from August 2011 to January 2015. She created a social media storm last year when she revealed something spicy during an interview on “The Leo & Danny Show.” Her comments, which sparked wild speculations, were brought up on Twitter/X recently.

“Legon of Hoops” a site that usually trolls NBA players posted a past interview of Rufo. The caption, however, has caused quite a stir even if it’s an old story.

“Former Brooklyn Nets cheerleader reveals that she had sexual relations with ‘multiple’ Nets players last season.

“She wouldn’t specify names but said ‘they weren’t bench players.”

Here’s Jen Rufo’s response about sexual relations with Brooklyn Nets players:

(3:38 mark)

“I was there for four years. Over the course of that, I did hook up with a couple of players because, you know, you’re in the same vicinity all the time. … If there is a spark, why not act on it?”

Rufo became part of the Brooklyn Nets’ cheerleading squad when she was a senior in college. During her time with the Nets, she also worked as a professional dancer with Bloc NYC. Rufo was there from January 2012 to January 2015.

When Jen Rufo was in college, she concentrated on media studies and dance. In 2015, she finally got to practice that when she became a health and wellness coach, a fitness specialist and an entrepreneur.

Rufo’s LinkedIn bio details what she does now:

“I am a Personal Trainer, fitness model, and American Ninja Warrior Competitor. I train privately out of client's homes Complete Body, & Nimble Fitness in NYC.”

“I enjoy helping others reach their health and fitness goals through personal program planning. ... I specialize in athletic performance, kettlebells, functional strength training, mobilization (stretching) techniques, and metabolic conditioning. I pride myself in extensive understanding of nutrition and training.”

Aside from the above, Jen Rufo is also an actress and a model. She tried her hand at podcasting as well. The former cheerleader also has an OnlyFans account where she describes herself as "The Spiritual Baddie Next Door."

The Brooklyn Nets are starting to find their form in the NBA

After two straight losses to open the 2023-24 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets have found their groove recently. They are on a two-game winning run after beating the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat. Up next for them is a visit to the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls.

Cam Thomas is off to a sizzling-hot start for the team. He is averaging 28.0 points after hitting just 10.6 PPG last season. After a slow start, Mikal Bridges could be on a roll now. “Brooklyn Bridges” had 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in leading the Nets’ rally to beat the Heat on the road.