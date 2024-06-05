"Who is this JJ?" — Banned ex-Clippers owner Donald Sterling was clueless about JJ Redick, Doc Rivers' first FA signing, per "Clipped"

Longtime sharpshooter JJ Redick is among the many players to appear in the new TV series "Clipped." It is centered around former owner Donald Sterling, who is now banned for life from the league after a tape leaked of him making racist comments.

In a recent episode, former coach Doc Rivers talks to Sterling about the first move he wanted to make as an executive for the Clippers. When sharing his thoughts on wanting to sign Redick, the owner didn't even know who he was at the time.

"I wanna make a play for JJ Redick," Rivers said. "He's got two offers already, so we have to spend $30 million for four years."

"Who is this JJ?" Sterling asked. "I mean, where's he from?"

Before joining the Clippers, JJ Redick was a former lottery pick with the Orlando Magic. Following a six-year run there, they traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks. After just 28 games with his new team, Redick was on the move again in free agency.

Rivers got his guy in Redick in a sign-and-trade with the Bucks in 2013. The young guard would sign his largest contract at the time, earning $27.7 million over four years.

JJ Redick would go on to have successful run with the LA Clippers

Aside from the Orlando Magic, the LA Clippers would be JJ Redick's longest-tenured team in his career. He played there for four seasons and became a key part of one of the league's most popular teams.

At the time, the Clippers were creating "Lob City." This was headlined by a high-flying frontcourt that included Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Later on, Chris Paul was brought in to be the team's floor general.

LA targeted Redick in free agency because of his efficient three-point shooting. He'd become a reliable kick-out option for when defenses collapsed on the Paul-Griffin pick-and-roll.

Despite being a role player, JJ Redick became a focal point of the offense. During his time in LA, he averaged around 15 points per game with good shooting numbers. In 2016, Redick led the league in three-point percentage at 47.5%.

The Clippers were always one of the NBA's top teams in the regular season, but it never translated to the playoffs. In Redick's four years there, they never made it past the second round.

After many failed runs in the playoffs, Redick would be among the first players to depart from Lob City. When he hit free agency again in 2017, he signed a massive one-year deal worth around $23 million to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

Departing from the Clippers would mark the beginning of the end for Redick in the NBA. He had his highest-scoring seasons with the Sixers but only played there for two years. Redick had short stints with the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks before eventually retiring in 2021.