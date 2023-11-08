Who is JJ Redick's son? Meet the 8-year-old who beat Josh Hart in a shooting contest

JJ Redick's son, Knox Redick, made waves a few months ago after doing the impossible. At just eight years old, he managed to take down an NBA player in a three-point contest.

When his NBA career came to an end, JJ Redick started coaching for his son's team. Knox is the oldest child of the career three-point specialist and is following in his footsteps.

A few months back, Redick pulled some strings and had New York Knicks guards Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart show up to his basketball camp. Knox took this opportunity to test his skills against an NBA player.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Leading up to the meeting, Knox told his dad that he was going to challenge Hart to a three-point contest. In a shocking turn of events, the eight-year-old ended up taking the victory. They each attempted ten shots, and Knox knocked down one more than Hart.

After suffering defeat at the hands of a child, Hart managed to laugh it off. He quickly began making excuses, stating that his body was sore from training.

JJ Redick's son has heartfelt reaction to seeing him on TV

Having been in the NBA his entire life, JJ Redick's son is used to seeing him on television. However, it is in a much different manner now.

After bouncing around the league for 15 years, Redick decided to call it a career following the 2021 season. His final run started with the New Orleans Pelicans but ended with a 13-game stint with the Dallas Mavericks.

Since his playing days have ended, Redick has still been heavily connected to the game of basketball. Along with his hit podcast, "The Old Man and The Three," he's begun a career in broadcasting. It started out with appearing as a guest on ESPN's "First Take," but now Redick can regularly be seen on the sidelines calling games.

Even though he isn't playing anymore, Redick's kids are still excited to see him on TV. While he was doing a pregame show one night, his wife decided to record their kids tuning in. Once they saw Redick on the screen, they quickly shot up and began waving to him.

Family has always been important to Redick and played a role in his retirement. Part of why he decided to hang it up was because he felt it was time for him to be more present as a father.