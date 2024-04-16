Who is Jordi Fernandez? Closer look at Brooklyn Nets' reported coaching hire to replace Jacque Vaughn

Following an extensive head coaching search, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly hired Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernandez on Monday.

Fernandez takes over from Kevin Ollie, who served as Brooklyn's interim coach after head coach Jacque Vaughn's February dismissal. Vaughn guided the Nets to a 21-33 record this season before his firing, while Ollie didn't fare much better, finishing with an 11-17 record.

After missing the play-in tournament, the Nets (32-50, 11th in the Eastern Conference) decided to go in a different direction. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Fernandez separated himself during Brooklyn's month-long coaching search despite his lack of NBA head coaching experience.

Jordi Fernandez coaching history

Jordi Fernandez has long been regarded as one of the league's top up-and-coming coaching candidates. He reportedly started coaching at age 15 in his native Spain, working his way up to the NBA in 2009.

The 41-year-old served as the Cleveland Cavaliers' player development coach from 2009 to 2013. He then worked in the NBA G League as an assistant and head coach with the Canton Charge from 2013 to 2016.

Fernandez later spent six seasons as Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone's assistant from 2016 to 2022 before joining the Kings.

From 2022 to 2024, the Spaniard helped Sacramento coach Mike Brown spearhead the Kings' turnaround from laughingstock to perennial playoff contender.

Additionally, Fernandez was appointed Canada’s senior men’s national team head coach over the offseason. Shortly after his hiring, he guided Canada to a historic bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. The third-place finish marked the country's first time medaling at the event.

So, between his vast international and NBA coaching experience, Fernandez has an extensive resume.

Jordi Fernandez could be Brooklyn's long-term coaching answer after years of instability

Jordi Fernandez marks the Nets' fourth head coach since 2020. They have experienced high coaching turnover since firing highly regarded developmental-oriented coach Kenny Atkinson in 2020.

Since then, Steve Nash lasted just over two seasons (2020 to 2022) before Jacque Vaughn took over in 2022. Vaughn's coaching tenure then spanned just one-and-a-half seasons (2022 to 2024).

Brooklyn has lacked direction since dealing away superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at last year's trade deadline. With limited draft capital and no bona fide No. 1 option, the franchise's future remains mirky.

However, perhaps Fernandez can help the Nets' roster, headlined by star wing Mikal Bridges, reach its ceiling, and attract some big-name free agents to Brooklyn.

