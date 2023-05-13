Who is Josh Hart's wife Shannon Phillips? Looking at their relationship & family life

As Josh Hart and the New York Knicks looked to stave off elimination in Game 6, Hart's wife was fresh off of giving birth to twin sons. The standout wouldn't have been faulted in the slightest had he missed the game given the situation however he spent 33 minutes in the game.

According to reports, his wife, Shannon Phillips has been with the Knicks standout for many years now. She was also an athlete at Sidwell Friends High School as a soccer player. After competing as part of the U19 soccer league, she wound up transferring to the University of Maryland.

The couple wed in 2021, when Josh Hart was playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. Now, as a member of the New York Knicks, Hart will be faced with a player option, where he will decide whether or not he will return to New York or hit free agency.

From the sounds of things, Hart's wife has been a part of his life for 12 years now. The couple has been together since 10th grade, and now has a pair of sons as they celebrate over a decade of their relationship together.

Josh Hart's wife giving birth and his performance in Game 6

Nobody would have blamed Hart for traveling to be by his wife's side and missing the game, however he decided to play anyway. Although he didn't put up a spectacular stat line, he did a lot of things that didn't show up on the box score. Namely, he helped put Jimmy Butler in tough positions when it came to his percentage from the field.

As head coach Tom Thibodeau explained post-game, Hart did what he could to help the team:

“He gave us what he could. It was one of those things, it happened, he dealt with it as well as you can.”

Josh Hart's wife was also mentioned on the broadcast, as many wondered how he was able to keep his focus on the game given the situation.

Back before Game 3, Hart stated that his wife was due any day now, and in order to keep his mind focused on the game, the team concocted a plan that allowed him to be on the road with the team, and be there for the birth of his kids.

When the time came, however, Hart couldn't make it, and ended up being on Zoom from his hotel in Miami. While his play in the closeout game was solid, his performance throughout the postseason earned him respect around the league.

