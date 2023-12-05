"Who they just signed for 300M?": Evan Turner defends Jaylen Brown from casuals as he favors him over Paul George and Jimmy Butler

Despite being one of the best players at his position in the league, Jaylen Brown is still being doubted by NBA fans. Interestingly, former Boston Celtics guard Evan Turner had Brown over the Clippers' Paul George and the Heat's Jimmy Butler as starters on a team.

It was a response to a Legion Hoops tweet regarding which player would "Start, Bench, Cut." His response was met with backlash from fans.

However, Evan Turner didn't backed down easily, especially when it came to interacting with NBA fans on social media. The query posted by Legion Hoops does involve three of the best shooting guards in the NBA right now, which evidently led to debates online.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The guy who they just signed for 300M?" Turner asked. "Ya'll casuals gotta stop headed to the basketball world to make up for what you lack lol this ain't where you shine, Alex."

Expand Tweet

From Turner's comments, he wanted "casuals" to refrain from making uninformed NBA comments online. This was also his response to one fan who said: "I don't even think Boston wants to start Brown."

Evan Turner also found the comment questionable as Jaylen Brown signed a five-year $300 million contract with the Boston Celtics.

Jaylen Brown talks about his huge contract extension with the Boston Celtics

According to The Associated Press' Kyle Hightower, Jaylen Brown appreciated the "investment and commitment" from the Boston Celtics regarding his contract extension. He also mentioned that the "commitment" from the organization will be shown on and off the court.

"I appreciate the investment and the commitment from the Celtics," Brown said. "That commitment will be felt from me here in Boston on and off the floor. From my standpoint, they understood where I came from, they understood where we came from and it was all about meeting in a place where it made sense for everybody."

This move by the Boston Celtics franchise is a guarantee that they were putting their chips in for Brown as one of the main pieces of the organization moving forward. There are not many players like him in the NBA, especially one who fits well alongside the team's other superstar, Jayson Tatum.

This season, Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.2 points (45.9% shooting, including 33.8% from 3-point range) and 5.2 rebounds per game.