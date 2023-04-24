Who is Kawhi Leonard's girlfriend, Kishele Shipley? Taking a closer look at Clippers star's personal life

Kawhi Leonard's girlfriend, Kishele Shipley, has been with the NBA star for quite some time now. The two go all the way back to his time in college, and last year there were rumors that the two got engaged.

Shipley and Leonard's story begins back at San Diego State University. While the future Defensive Player of the Year was making waves on the basketball court, she was pursuing a degree in Public Administration.

Kawhi Leonard only played two years at San Diego State before making the jump to the NBA. In the 70 games of his college career, he averaged 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals. Along with honing his basketball skills, Leonard also met Shipley in 2014.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After getting her degree, Kawhi Leonard's girlfriend worked as a human resources expert in San Diego. However, she followed her boyfriend after he was drafted. When he packed up and moved to Texas to play for the San Antonio Spurs, she made the decision to go with him.

The two have been together since college and live together. Leonard's LA Clippers are battling the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs right now, but he is on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Is Kawhi Leonard's girlfriend married to the NBA star

Last year, Kawhi Leonard's girlfriend made waves after being seen with the NBA star at a Los Angeles airport. Shipley likes to keep a low profile, but TMZ reporters spotted her sporting a big ring.

While it appears that Kawhi Leonard may have popped the question, the couple have not spoken out about it. They've continued to live their normal lives, and are still not married a year later.

Leonard and Shipley might not be married yet, but that has not stopped them from starting a family. In their time together, the couple has brought two children into the world.

Their first child was a girl named Kaliyah. She was born in 2016 during Leonard's time with the San Antonio Spurs. He was asked to play in the Olympics around that time, but declined as he was preparing for his new life as a father.

Leonard and Shipley welcomed their second child in the spring of 2019. This time they had a boy, however, they've kept an extremely low profile with him.

Poll : 0 votes