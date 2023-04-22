Who is Kawhi Leonard's sister, Kimesha Williams who is convicted of life imprisonment for murder of 84-year-old?

Kawhi Leonard's sister, Kimesha Williams, was sentenced to life without parole for allegedly killing an elderly woman in a casino back in 2019. According to reports, Kawhi Leonard's sister and her friend, Candace Townsell, were at Pechanga Resort Casino when 84-year-old Afaf Assad arrived with her husband.

It was reported that Assad had a purse containing $1,000, which she carried into a bathroom. While Townsell looked out, Kawhi Leonard's sister, Kimesha Williams, followed her into the bathroom. As one woman who was in another bathroom stall testified, she heard a thud before Williams and Townsell exited.

The witness and a bathroom custodian later found the 84-year-old woman unconscious and bleeding from her head. Four days later, Assad passed away in hospital after suffering a skull fracture during the robbery.

Kawhi Leonard's sister, Kimesha Williams, who was banned from the casino four years prior after stealing a wallet, has denied the allegations. She wrote a statement provided to The Press-Enterprise which read:

"I am so sorry for your loss. I have been praying for you and your family every day. I am not responsible for the death of Mrs. Assad. Although the courts have found me guilty of the charges, we all know the truth, and that there is one judge, and that is God, and that he knows the truth."

The news surfaced Friday morning, prior to the LA Clippers Game 4 showdown with the Phoenix Suns.

Victim's daughter reads statement directed at Kawhi Leonard's sister, Kimesha Williams

The victim's daughter, Mary Assad, read a victim-impact statement to the court, speaking directly about the pain Williams and Townsell caused her family.

"This has been a long, painful journey through the criminal court justice system. I still can’t believe my mother was the victim of a violent crime...a part of me died in that hospital room with her.

"My father is without his wife and partner and is isolated and alone in a way we cannot begin to understand. . . . We seek not vengeance but there needs to be a reckoning for their heinous act."

As it turns out, Kawhi Leonard's sister wasn't the only one who received life in prison for the murder. Her accomplice, Candace Townsell, was also given life in prison for her role in the murder.

As previously mentioned, back in 2015, Williams was banned from the casino after an accomplice (believed to be Townsell) helped her steal a wallet. Both women notably have no chance at parole after their sentencing.

