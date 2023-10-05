Who is Kay’La Lillard? Exploring more about Damian Lillard's wife after Bucks star files for divorce

Kay'La Lillard and Damian Lillard are calling it quits. The former Portland Trail Blazers guard filed the papers for divorce on Oct. 2 in Clackamas County Circuit Court.

The shocking piece of news comes days after he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster three-team deal. The news of the divorce was first reported by Sophie Peel of Willamette Week.

Lillard and his wife were college sweethearts during their time at Weber State University, dated for 10 years. They got married on September 21 in Santa Barbara, California, and share three children together, Damian Jr. along with twins, Kalii and Kali.

According to Oregon Live, the divorce petition filed by Damian Lillard says "irreconcilable differences between the parties have caused the irremediable breakdown of their marriage.”

Who is Damian Lillard's wife, Kay'La Lillard?

Kay'La Lillard, who went by Kay'La Hanson before her wedding, was born on Nov. 8, 2021 in Las Vegas.

She went to Legacy State High School and was a pre-medical student at Weber State, where she met Damian Lillard. Following her graduation in 2014, she earned her nursing degree at Nightingale College in Salt Lake City.

She moved on to become an entrepreneur. In 2019, she opened Dipped Nails, a nail salon along with her friend and business partner, Brittney Coleman. Much about her life has been kept under wraps, but what was public knowledge was the love the Lillards had for each other.

In one of his previous interviews with Ebony in 2021, the 33-year-old NBA star was lavish in his praise for his wife.

"I knew Kay'La was the one a long time ago. When we were in college, she took care of me. She had the car, an apartment and bent over backwards for me. Kay'La accepted me with all my flaws as a young man."

The same year, Lillard suffered a season-ending injury that saw him play just 29 games for the Blazers. It was reported that Kay'La Lillard played a major role in his rehabilitation.

However, following the llatest development, fans are absolutely shocked and have taken to social media to share their two cents on the issue. Only time will tell how the future looks for Kay'La Lillard and the children. There's no official statement from either party on the divorce on social media as well.

Damian Lillard has been in focus throughout the summer over his future with the Portland Trail Blazers. Now, the last few days have all been about his new stint as a Buck before reports of his divorce filing took the spotlight.