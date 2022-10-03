Who is Kelly Oubre Jr.'s wife Shylynnitaa? Taking a closer look at the newly-married NBA star's spouse

NBA and Charlotte Hornets star Kelly Oubre Jr. tied the knot with his long-time fiance Shylynnitaa on July 9th this year. The newlyweds completed the ceremony at Puerto Rico's lavish St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort.

Oubre revealed it was the ideal wedding destination as his wife Shylynnitaa's family roots are from Puerto Rico.

The couple met each other through mutual friends and started dating in 2020. Their relationship got serious soon after. Oubre proposed to Shylynnitaa in December 2020. In July 2021, the Oubres gave birth to their first child, a baby girl, and named her Malibu.

Who is Kelly Oubre Jr.'s wife Shylynnitaa?

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s wife Shylynnitaa is an Instagram model. She is also a musician and has songs called "Princess," "Huracan," "Boss B**ch," and "Plugged In." Robbonation Music Group released her songs in early 2019. They are available on Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Spotify, among other platforms.

Shylynnitaa has mentioned her line of beauty products on her Instagram, a venture that came to life in June this year. It goes by the name of "Shhy Beauty." The products mainly cater to hair, skin and body, and are based on plant-derived ingredients.

Shylynnitaa has kept a low profile about her personal life. She has about 80,000 followers on Instagram. She hasn't put out information about her family roots, background or life before she started dating NBA star Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr. believes his marriage was the right step in his relationship with Shylynnitaa

Kelly Oubre Jr. reflected on his marriage with Shylynnitaa during an interview with "People" and believed it was the right step in their relationship. The Charlotte Hornets star said:

"We wanted to take the next steps and give our love to God, for his seal of approval."

"We know that it's a rarity in our generation for relationships to get that far, and we also made a pact to break a curse that has been in both of our families for lifetimes, we just were ready to be together forever and what better way to do that than to tie the knot."

Oubre and his partner have taken strong steps in their relationship since they started dating only two years ago. One can tell that the couple seem extremely happy together and share a strong bond.

Oubre will be hoping a settled personal life gets him into a positive mindset ahead of his eighth season in the NBA. He is one of the best role players around but is yet to achieve significant individual or collective success.

