Who is Kevin Durant's mother Wanda Durant? All you need to know

Wanda Durant is the mother of Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Mama Durant has always been a constant supporter on the sidelines throughout Kevin's NBA journey.

Wanda Durant came into the spotlight after Kevin Durant won the MVP award in 2014. KD delivered one of the most famous acceptance speeches in NBA history. KD described how his mother raised him in challenging circumstances.

"We weren't supposed to be here, you made us believe, you kept us off the street, put clothes on our backs, put food on the table, when you didn't eat, you made sure we ate, you went to sleep hungry, you sacrificed for us. You're the real MVP," Durant said.

Wanda Durant has created a niche for herself. She has committed herself to philanthropic work. She wants to inspire underserved children, single mothers and communities to move beyond their immediate circumstances and reach a better position in life.

KD had a stellar 2013-14 regular season. He averaged 32 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He led the Thunder to 59 wins and a second-place finish.

Kevin Durant's Hall of Fame NBA Career

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players ever to play the game. Durant has the ball-handling skills of a guard, can score from three levels, and is almost 7 feet tall. Throughout his career, Durant continued to improve his defensive skills. Durant has been an undisputed top-five player in the league for some time now.

Durant's basketball resume can only be rivaled by the best to play the game. KD has made 12 All-Star appearances and has won the All-Star Game MVP twice. KD has won the NBA scoring title four times.

Durant won the MVP title in 2014 and famously delivered the famous 'The Real MVP' acceptance speech. Durant established the Oklahoma City Thunder after they moved from Seattle. The Thunder became a playoff staple but couldn't win the championship despite having KD and Russell Westbrook on the same team.

However, Durant cemented his career as an absolute great after his highly criticized move to the Golden State Warriors. KD won two NBA championships and two NBA Finals MVPs in his three-year stint with the Bay Area team.

Moreover, Durant is arguably the greatest American Olympic basketball player in the program's illustrious history. KD has been part of three Olympic gold-winning teams. He is now the leading scorer in Team USA's men's Olympic basketball history.

