Who is Kevin Garnett's wife? Looking at personal life of former NBA champion

Kevin Garnett was one of the best big men in the league with his versatile playing style, and his career included a 2008 NBA championship, a 2004 NBA MVP as well as several individual awards. Garnett's ex-wife, Brandi Padilla, played a pivotal role in the Hall of Famer's successful career up until his retirement in 2016.

Brandi Padilla was born on January 25, 1976, and not much is known about her whereabouts before her marriage to the NBA legend. Brandi Padilla was in a relationship with Garnett for several years before they got married in 2004 in California. The two met for the first time during a Minnesota Timberwolves game back in 1996 and quickly started dating.

She would regularly attend her husband's NBA games and events. The two stayed together for 13 years before getting a divorce, while having two kids together. Brandi Padilla filed for divorce in 2017, but it took significant time to officially split due to legal and financial issues that had to be settled.

The reason was that Brandi Pradilla requested spousal and child support and their case had to go to court before the two could reach an agreement. Garnett's net worth is estimated at $210 million as of 2022, via GH Gossip, while Brandi Padilla's net worth is significantly lower (around $250,000 as of 2019, via DreShare).

According to GH Gossip, Brandi Padilla asked for spousal and child support of as much as $460,000 every month.

What is Kevin Garnett's wife doing after divorce?

Brandi Padilla has kept her life as private as she can after her divorce from Garnett. She has become an entrepreneur and a businesswoman, but there are not many details online and on social media about her whereabouts.

Per the reports, she remains single after her divorce and prefers to spend time with her children. Brandi Padilla is trying to stay away from the spotlight, while her net worth has increased to $300,000. Brandi Padilla has a beauty salon at the moment.

Garnett has stayed away from basketball since his retirement and hasn't got involved with coaching yet. However, his presence is regular when it comes to social media and online appearances.

Garnett runs his podcast called the "KG Certified Podcast." He has another podcast named "The Truth and The Ticket" podcast with fellow NBA legend Paul Pierce.

Pierce and Garnett spent seven years together playing for the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets (2007-2014). They won the title in 2008 and created a Big Four alongside Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo.

Pierce and Garnett share their opinions on different NBA topics regularly, and their podcast has become one of the most successful, attracting thousands of views on YouTube.