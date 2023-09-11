Who is Kevin Porter Jr.’s dad, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr.? Taking a closer look at his sentencing in 1993

Rising Houston Rockets star Kevin Porter Jr. grew up without his father, raised by his single mother in Seattle after his father was sentenced to four years in prison and later killed in a bar fight.

Bryan Kevin Porter Sr. was a good baseball player and also played football and basketball at Rainier Beach High School, the same school that former NBA player Jamal Crawford attended.

Kevin Porter Sr. legal trouble and sentencing

In 1993, when Kevin Sr was 19 years old, he was charged with first-degree murder. An eye witness alleged that Porter removed his gun, pointed it at a 14-year-old girl, told her he was going to shoot her and proceeded to shoot her in his car.

Porter contended that while in the car, the girl had asked to see his semi-automatic gun and the gun had accidentally discharged when he was handing it to her. The witness later recanted his testimony that Porter intentionally shot the girl.

Porter was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of intentional manslaughter. After he was released from prison, he had Kevin Porter Jr. in May 2000. Porter Sr. died in 2004 after he was shot five times in a bar fight.

Porter's mother did not allow him to attend his father's funeral. She wanted him to only have fond memories of his father. Kevin Porter Jr. wears jersey No. 4 because he was four when his father was killed.

Kevin Porter Jr. is going through his own legal problems. He was arrested for allegedly strangling his girlfriend. He has been charged with assault and strangulation.

This is not the first time he had legal issues.

In 2020, he was arrested after a loaded firearm and marijuana were allegedly found in his car. He was not indicted.

A few days after the incident, TMZ obtained police reports alleging that he punched a woman in the face after an altercation with his sister. No charges were filed.

Kevin Porter Jr., the No. 30 pick in the 2019 draft, came into prominence last season averaging 19.2 points per game. A memorable moment from his stellar season was hitting a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to lift the Rockets 114-111 -past the Washington Wizards.