Who are Kevon Looney parents, Kevin Doug Looney and Victoria Looney? Taking a closer look at Warriors star's personal life

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the best teams in the NBA and Kevon Looney's contributions have played a huge part in their success. The rebounding machine is one of the most important pieces of the team, and his parents should also be given credit for it.

Victoria and Doug Looney are the parents of Kevon, who raised the NBA star as well as their daughter, Summer. Doug played as a forward in Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas and finished his tenure at the school as the leading rebounder. Kevon's father was his coach growing up and is probably the reason why he's such an elite rebounder.

Both of Kevon's parents are usually seen watching Warriors games to show their support for their son, who has been playing valuable minutes for the team. Growing up, the NBA player's mother used to just stay at home.

Sun God Steph Curry @SunGodSteph Shoutout to these guys for raising a great person! Glad their son is making them proud on and off the court!



Don’t listen to these laker bozos! Shoutout to these guys for raising a great person! Glad their son is making them proud on and off the court! Don’t listen to these laker bozos! https://t.co/TQ324q7tNY

Fans are happy to see Kevon's parents showing their son support during home games. Especially now, the team needs their support more than ever as the postseason have become more intense for the participating teams.

Fans have taken a step too far by mocking Kevon Looney's parents

The series between the LA Lakers and the Warriors have become more intense lately. During Game 5, the Warriors were able to come back to the series with a much-needed win. However, a series of physical plays from Kevon Looney has led the fans to mock the people closest to his life, his parents.

There were multiple plays where Looney had to get physical against Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers squad. But fans weren't happy with it and have decided to mock Kevon's parents on the internet. Here are some of them.

☄️💜✨ @lakerscook Look at how Kevoon looney tried purposefully injuring AD here and mfs think that shit was a accident. He’s a dirty ass player period.



Look at how Kevoon looney tried purposefully injuring AD here and mfs think that shit was a accident. He’s a dirty ass player period. https://t.co/5Pbu2kFEkc

kinefresh @kinefresh Lakers fans wishing Looney breaks his legs and his woman dies in a car crash. jesus fucking christ. Lakers fans wishing Looney breaks his legs and his woman dies in a car crash. jesus fucking christ. https://t.co/6b7sn5cGIs

LakersSpin @LakersSpin Kevon Looney is not making a play for the ball in any way.



What exactly is he trying to accomplish swinging his arm like that? Kevon Looney is not making a play for the ball in any way.What exactly is he trying to accomplish swinging his arm like that? https://t.co/6ltiaa1nEJ

Good thing there were fans who called out the haters and defended Kevon and his parents. Take a look below on how they were able to defend the Looney's.

Kylen Mills @KylenMills I’m sickened by the racism and hate being directed at Kevon Looney’s parents over a foul. I don’t even care what happened, it’s disgusting and uncalled for under any circumstances. No room for any of it basketball. I’m sickened by the racism and hate being directed at Kevon Looney’s parents over a foul. I don’t even care what happened, it’s disgusting and uncalled for under any circumstances. No room for any of it basketball.

Jake @JakeAndHoops



Not the flex you think it is brother. Look inward Reggie Saxx @ReggiSaxx Look at this shit man twitter.com/reggisaxx/stat… Look at this shit man twitter.com/reggisaxx/stat… https://t.co/UfbeyBN68S “Look at Kevon Looney’s parents watching their son (one of the best rebounders in the NBA) who is halfway through a $22,500,000.00 contract play in the Western Conference Semifinals.”Not the flex you think it is brother. Look inward twitter.com/reggisaxx/stat… “Look at Kevon Looney’s parents watching their son (one of the best rebounders in the NBA) who is halfway through a $22,500,000.00 contract play in the Western Conference Semifinals.”Not the flex you think it is brother. Look inward twitter.com/reggisaxx/stat…

SportsGossip.com @sportsgossip Kevon Looney’s parents were reportedly the subject of racist and hateful speech after their son’s foul on Anthony Davis which resulted in his departure from the game. Wtf is wrong with people? Kevon Looney’s parents were reportedly the subject of racist and hateful speech after their son’s foul on Anthony Davis which resulted in his departure from the game. Wtf is wrong with people? https://t.co/DSbPg9GveI

Kevon has been playing incredible minutes for Golden State in their series against the Lakers. Through five games against Los Angeles, Looney has averaged 5.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 59.1% shooting from the field. His rebounding has been outstanding and has helped the Warriors win important games.

Kevon Looney's cousin is a former NBA player

The growing number of NBA players who are related to each other is constantly increasing. One relationship that some fans tend to overlook is that Looney is the cousin of former NBA star, Nick Young.

The two even had the chance to play alongside each other back in the 2018-19 season. The cousins were able to win a championship together.

