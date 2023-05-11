Who are Kevon Looney parents, Kevin Doug Looney and Victoria Looney? Taking a closer look at Warriors star's personal life

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the best teams in the NBA and Kevon Looney's contributions have played a huge part in their success. The rebounding machine is one of the most important pieces of the team, and his parents should also be given credit for it.
Victoria and Doug Looney are the parents of Kevon, who raised the NBA star as well as their daughter, Summer. Doug played as a forward in Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas and finished his tenure at the school as the leading rebounder. Kevon's father was his coach growing up and is probably the reason why he's such an elite rebounder.
Both of Kevon's parents are usually seen watching Warriors games to show their support for their son, who has been playing valuable minutes for the team. Growing up, the NBA player's mother used to just stay at home.
Fans are happy to see Kevon's parents showing their son support during home games. Especially now, the team needs their support more than ever as the postseason have become more intense for the participating teams.
Fans have taken a step too far by mocking Kevon Looney's parents
The series between the LA Lakers and the Warriors have become more intense lately. During Game 5, the Warriors were able to come back to the series with a much-needed win. However, a series of physical plays from Kevon Looney has led the fans to mock the people closest to his life, his parents.
There were multiple plays where Looney had to get physical against Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers squad. But fans weren't happy with it and have decided to mock Kevon's parents on the internet. Here are some of them.
Good thing there were fans who called out the haters and defended Kevon and his parents. Take a look below on how they were able to defend the Looney's.
Kevon has been playing incredible minutes for Golden State in their series against the Lakers. Through five games against Los Angeles, Looney has averaged 5.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 59.1% shooting from the field. His rebounding has been outstanding and has helped the Warriors win important games.
Kevon Looney's cousin is a former NBA player
The growing number of NBA players who are related to each other is constantly increasing. One relationship that some fans tend to overlook is that Looney is the cousin of former NBA star, Nick Young.
The two even had the chance to play alongside each other back in the 2018-19 season. The cousins were able to win a championship together.