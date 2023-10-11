Who has Klay Thompson dated? Lesser known details about Warriors star

As one of the best shooters in NBA history, Klay Thompson has secured his place among the Golden State Warriors' all-time greats. He has carved himself an illustrious career not only because of his on-court abilities but also because of his funny moments off the court.

Thompson's intriguing personality extends beyond the basketball court, with his romantic life often capturing the curiosity of his fans. Although the star's dating history isn't widely publicized, he has been romantically linked with several notable celebrities.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Back in 2014-2015, the NBA star was in a relationship with American comedian and internet personality Hannah Stocking. Stocking initially rose to fame on the social media platform Vine and has since become a prominent YouTuber with millions of followers on both YouTube and Instagram.

Klay Thompson and Hannah Stocking

Later on, Thompson was seen dating another basketball player named Tiffany Suarez. Although there was no public confirmation of their relationship, rumors suggested they were briefly romantically involved.

Klay Thompson and Tiffany Suarez

In 2018, Klay entered into a relationship with actress and model Laura Harrier. Laura is renowned for her role as Liz Allan in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." The American actress/model is an ambassador for Louis Vuitton and has modeled for multiple luxury brands such as Bulgari, Calvin Klein, and Boss.

Klay Thompson and Laura Harrier

While they were reported to have broken up in 2019, sightings of them together in 2020 suggest that they may have rekindled their relationship at some point after the reported breakup.

In 2022, however, Harrier announced her engagement with Paris-based fashion consultant Sam Jarou.

Lesser known facts about Klay Thompson

Given his comical personality, it's natural to develop a sense of curiosity about Klay Thompson's life. Here are some fun facts about him:

#1. The story behind #11

Talking to his Chinese fans in 2020, Klay explained why he wears the #11.

“So I was a draftee of the 2011 Draft Class, I was the 11th pick," Thompson said. "It took me 11 dribbles to get to 60 points. K is the 11th letter in the English alphabet. The house I grew up in California is the 11th house on 11th lane. So it’s a special number in my life.”

2. Klay's basketball roots

Klay's family has deep NBA connections. His father, Mychal Thompson, played for several NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the San Antonio Spurs. Mychal was the first overall draft pick in the NBA back in 1978 and averaged 13.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 2.3 apg in 12 seasons.

Klay's brother, Mychel Thompson, was most recently part of the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State's G-League affiliate.

#3. Klay's college oopsie

During his college years, Thompson faced suspension due to marijuana possession. This resulted in him being barred from participating in the final game of his regular season and receiving a misdemeanor criminal citation.

Speaking to Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes on the "All The Smoke" podcast, Thompson recalled the incident.

"I'm upset, and they put me in cuffs," he said. I'm like, 'For a bag of weed?' They put me in the back of the car, but they didn't take me downtown… They put me in the back and I'm like, 'God, my parents are gonna be so upset. They're gonna be so disappointed. Gosh.'"

#4. Klay's plans after NBA career

In an interview with Complex, Klay expressed his aspiration to pursue a career in teaching once he concludes his professional basketball career.

"It's my dream to one day be an athletic director of a high school slash high school coach," Thompson said. "When I'm done playing, everything I've learned, I just want to give back to the kids who are coming up."

Klay is undeniably one of the most beloved figures in the NBA, and it will be interesting to watch him and the Warriors contend for its fifth championship this season, especially with new addition Chris Paul bolstering their lineup.