Who is Kyler Briffa? Everything we know about fan suing Bradley Beal for physical altercation

Kyler Briffa is an Orlando Magic fan who is in the midst of a lawsuit involving Bradley Beal. He is attempting to sue the NBA All-Star for an incident that occurred following a game between the Magic and Washington Wizards.

Briffa filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Bradley Beal for assault and battery. He is claiming that the damages from what happened are up to $50,000.

In today's sports world, gambling has become a growing fad at the professional level. Similar to fantasy sports, fans are always yelling at players when they don't meet their expectations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After a game between the Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic this year, a friend of Briffa yelled at Beal on his way to the locker room for not meeting the requirements of his bet. Upong hearing the remark, the star guard allegedly turned around and hit Briffa hard enough that the hat on his head came off.

"Beal was headed to the locker room when he reacted to a remark made by a friend of Briffa's about losing a bet, turned around and hit Briffa on the side of his head, knocking his hat off. According to the police report on the incident, Briffa's friend remarked to Beal, 'You made me lose $1,300, you f---.'"

Since the lawusit was filed, the Wizards have declined to comment on the situation.

Bradley Beal responds to Kyler Briffa lawsuit

Bradley Beal is not the first pro athlete to hear remarks like this from a fan, and definitely won't be the last. However, putting your hands on a patron is not a good look for him, the Washington Wizards or the NBA as a whole.

During his end-of-year press conference, Beal fielded questions regarding the matter. While he understands the frustration that comes with losing money on a bet, he feels comments like what were uttered to him crossed a line.

"Nobody wants to lose money. I get it. If you keep it about sports, I'm all for it. But I think it's when people start getting personal, talking about your family, talking about your character, your integrity towards the game. I think all of that, we can save it. We can really keep those comments to ourselves."

The same way it isn't a good look for Beal to approach fans, they also shouldn't be yelling profanities at him. Neither side is in the right in this situation, which makes it interesting to see how it will fare in court.

Poll : 0 votes