Who do the Lakers play next? Team, schedule, and more

The LA Lakers' opponents in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs will be the winners of the Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings series. After the Kings' 118-99 victory on Friday night, they will battle in a do-or-die Game 7 on Sunday.

LA's win over Memphis also on Friday will give them three days of rest before playing Game 1 on Tuesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There will be a game every other day for the second-round series that the LA Lakers will be participating in. Game 2 will be on Tuesday while Game 3 will shift to Los Angeles on Saturday. Monday, May 8 will be the fourth game of the series.

Regardless of the team they will be facing, the Lakers will once again open their series on the road. The Kings were the third-seeded team after the regular season ended, while the Warriors finished sixth in the Western Conference standings.

Where the LA Lakers will play Game 1 may not matter at all to them. They just dispatched the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies, who had the best regular-season home record in six games.

The LA Lakers will have a good chance against either the Sacramento Kings or Golden State Warriors

The LA Lakers peaked at just the right time after making several trade deadline moves. GM Rob Pelinka has made the roster into a deeper and more well-balanced unit than the one that started 2-10.

Darvin Ham has claimed leading into the playoffs that defense will be the Lakers' calling card. Led by Anthony Davis, the team has responded to their coach's call to put together the best defensive effort in the first-round of the playoffs.

The Lakers had a 104.7 defensive rating in the postseason, just slightly better than the Philadelphia 76ers 104.8. Philly, though, was facing a vastly overwhelmed Brooklyn Nets team that no longer had Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

If LA maintains their defensive identity, they will have a good chance of beating whoever they face in the second round of the playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes