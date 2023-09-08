Who was late LA Lakers owner Jerry Buss’ ex-wife?

Late LA Lakers owner Jerry Buss was one of the most successful owners in the history of professional sports. Over his 33 years as owner of the Lakers, the team made it to 16 NBA Finals and won 10 championships.

Meanwhile, his teams only missed the playoffs on two occasions. Most NBA fans remember Buss for his historic tenure with the franchise. Likewise, most are familiar with his daughter, Jeanie Buss, who took over as the controlling owner of the team following his passing.

However, few are familiar with Buss’ ex-wife, JoAnn Mueller, outside of her portrayal in HBO MAX’s “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”

Mueller was born in Boise, Idaho in 1933. She met Buss while they were both attending the University of Wyoming. They married in 1952 and relocated to LA shortly after.

The couple had five children together, Lee (1953), Johnny (1956), Jim (1959), Jeanie (1961) and Janie (1963). However, their first son, Lee, was put up for adoption shortly after his birth.

In her book “Laker Girl,” Jeanie Buss spoke about the start of her parents’ relationship:

“Whatever reservations my mother had about going to the University of Wyoming disappeared one night two months after she arrived,” Jeanie said.

“A sophomore named Jerry Buss had invited her to a dance. When he dropped her off at the end of the evening, she told her two roommates, ‘I just met my future husband.’”

However, Buss and Mueller later divorced in 1972.

When did JoAnn Mueller pass away?

JoAnn Mueller later passed away on Dec. 6, 2019, at the age of 86. This came after Jerry Buss had already passed away from kidney failure on February 18, 2013, at the age of 80. Following Mueller’s death, Lakers legend Magic Johnson issued a statement on her passing:

“I was saddened to hear the news that JoAnn Buss, mother of Jeanie, Johnny, Jim and Janie, and wife of Dr. Buss, has passed away.

“She was an incredible friend and woman. Cookie and I are glad she was a part of our lives for more than 40 years.”

Meanwhile, Lakers co-owner Joey Buss also issued a statement:

“Sad day for all of us especially for my family members Jeanie, Janie, Johnny and Jimmy.

“JoAnn was nothing but kind and gracious to me. A wonderful and strong woman.”

