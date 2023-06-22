“Who let this kid raid his aunt Linda’s closet” – NBA fans roast Gradey Dick rocking Dorothy inspired all red suit for NBA Draft night

NBA prospect Gradey Dick has caught the attention of fans after he was seen flexing his draft night attire. It's safe to assume that not everyone is fond of what they saw and started roasting the youngster for his choice of outfit for the NBA draft on Thursday night.

According to Dick, the suit was inspired by "The Wizard of Oz." Dorothy, the main protagonist of the famed story, is from the same state, Kansas, as the NBA prospect, which is why he paid tribute to her. Dick seemed happy with his choice of clothes as he couldn't help but smile as he showed off his red, shiny suit.

"It's all from Kansas," Dick said. "Dorothy has her little slippers, I got my Dorothy suit."

NBA @NBA



presented by State Farm

#NBADraft presented by State Farm
8 PM ET on ABC/ESPN Gradey Dick and Dorothy… two Kansas natives!

The former Kansas shooter even showed off his new necklace.

"We got the logo, new logo, GD ... little subtle, though," Dick said.

Following that, fans quickly roasted the young guard and had a field day online making fun of him. Here are some of the best reactions from Gradey's draft night attire.

Feng Shui Lee @PROMO206 @NBA who let this kid raid his aunt linda's closet? are shoulder pads back? big 1989 MC Hammer vibes. @NBA who let this kid raid his aunt linda's closet? are shoulder pads back? big 1989 MC Hammer vibes.

Gentleman's Playbook @GentsPlaybook @NBA Lock up the person who made this piece (or found it at a thrift shop) 🤦🏻‍♂️ @NBA Lock up the person who made this piece (or found it at a thrift shop) 🤦🏻‍♂️

Horror Hooligan @KayGee19 I wear my sunglasses at night in this suit @NBA I feel like he could come out on a music video singingI wear my sunglasses at nightin this suit @NBA I feel like he could come out on a music video singing 🎵I wear my sunglasses at night 🎵 in this suit

Alan @alan_sneider66 @NBA Bro deserves to go undrafted for this @NBA Bro deserves to go undrafted for this

Ari Wagner @AriHoopsWagner @NBA Not only is he a red flag he’s wearing a red flag suit @NBA Not only is he a red flag he’s wearing a red flag suit

Bench Reactions Podcast @BenchReactions1 @NBA Whispers in Adam Silver’s ear as he walks across the stage: “Hold me closer, tiny dancer” @NBA Whispers in Adam Silver’s ear as he walks across the stage: “Hold me closer, tiny dancer”

Even with how fans reacted to his suit, it hasn't shaken his confidence. Dick is ready to get drafted Thursday night, as he's expected to be selected late in the lottery.

Which team could draft Gradey Dick?

Gradey Dick of Kansas

Gradey Dick is one of the most talented youngsters in this year's draft. He's known mostly for his accuracy from 3-point range, which could make him a valuable piece to any team that drafts him. While his best asset is his touch from beyond the arc, he can offer a lot more.

Dick is a capable scorer who has the ability to attack the rim. At 6-foot-8, the former Jayhawk has a chance to build a reputation of becoming a great scorer. Gradey is expected to be selected in the lottery, and most mock drafts have him being selected by the Orlando Magic.

Orlando Magic HQ @OMagicHQ 🏼



theathletic.com/4623976/2023/0… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Cam Whitmore at 6 and Gradey Dick at 11 on this one. Cam Whitmore at 6 and Gradey Dick at 11 on this one. 🙏🏼theathletic.com/4623976/2023/0… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Magic is a young team that could be a great environment for Dick. With his size and shooting touch, he could be used as a shooting guard. The team also boasts a roster that's capable of attacking the rim, which would be beneficial for the NBA prospect.

In his lone season at the University of Kansas, Gradey averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also shot 44.2%, including 40.3% from beyond the arc. The impressive part is that he's also a great defender, grabbing 1.4 steals during his college season.

