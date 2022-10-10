Who is Lindell Wigginton? Evaluating his career trajectory so far in the NBA

Lindell Wigginton is a Canadian player who is currently signed with the Milwaukee Bucks. He signed with the team back in January just before the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Wigginton initially entered the 2019 NBA draft but was not selected by any team. Despite the disappointment, he still managed to eventually make it into the league.

With that said, let's take a look at how Lindell Wigginton made it into the league and how his career has been going so far.

Lindell Wigginton's path to the NBA

Just like many NBA players before him, Lindell Wigginton started playing basketball at a young age. Wigginton played for Prince Andrew High School in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada. After his first year, he moved to the United States where he played for Oak Hill Academy.

As a high school player, Lindell Wigginton was ranked as a 4-star player by ESPN. Wigginton ended up committing with Iowa State where he spent his entire college basketball career. Interestingly enough, he only played in college for two years before entering the 2019 NBA draft. During his time in Iowa State, Wigginton averaged 15.3 points, 2.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Lindell Wigginton was considered to be one of Iowa State's best players at the time. Despite his status as a star player, he also committed many turnovers, averaging 2.5 turnovers per game.

After his freshman season, Wigginton declared himself eligible for the 2018 NBA draft. However, he ended up not hiring an agent and returned to school for a second season instead. In his sophomore year, Wigginton was named the Big 12 Conference Sixth Man of the Year.

After his sophomore season concluded, Lindell Wiggins hired an agent and declared that he was entering the 2019 NBA draft. Unfortunately for him, no NBA selected him and he went undrafted. Wigginton joined the Toronto Raptors for the 2019 NBA Summer League after going undrafted.

Wigginton and the Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a deal on September 4, 2019. He eventually joined the Iowa Wolves, an NBA G League team that is affiliated with the Timberwolves. In the G League, Wigginston averaged 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Wigginton joined Ironi Nes Ziona of the Israeli Premier League on May 18, 2020, where he averaged 8.6 points and shot.550 from the field. Wigginton re-signed with the Iowa Wolves on January 25, 2021. He played in 17 games, averaging 17.1 points, 5.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 34.9 minutes while shooting 55% from the field.

Finally came 2022, this would be the year he finally got his shot at playing in the NBA. Wigginton and the Milwaukee Bucks agreed to a two-way contract on January 13, 2022. He played 19 games for the team where he averaged 4.2 points, 1.2 assists, and 1.3 rebounds.

Looks like we'll be seeing more of Lindell Wigginton suiting for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2022-23 season. He recently signed another 1-year contract with the team worth $1.63 million.

