Who is Magic Johnson's son Andre Johnson? Looking at Lakers legend's heir joining $1 billion enterprise as Executive VP

Magic Johnson's son, Andre Johnson, has been named as the Executive Vice President of Magic Johnson Enterprises, which has holdings in excess of $1 billion. In a big move that the Hall of Famer made on his social media account, André, who has a diverse background, was welcomed back to the company.

In addition to his past experience with Magic Johnson Enterprises, Andre Johnson has worked at the investment banking firm Canyon Johnson before moving on to work in AI and technology.

Before embarking on his business journey, however, Johnson's son was an aspiring basketball player in his own right. During his time at Waverly High School in Michigan, Magic Johnson's son attempted to follow in his father's footsteps.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While he attracted attention for being Magic Johnson's son, he reportedly averaged 12 points and six assists per game after transferring to Everett High. Despite his hopes of becoming a professional basketball player, when it came time to go to college, Andre Johnson decided to focus on education.

After graduating from community college in California, Andre went to work with his dad, serving as Vice President of Business Development at Magic Johnson Enterprises.

Looking more at the experience of Magic Johnson's son

Andre Johnson worked as the VP of Business Development at Magic Johnson Enterprises for six years before leaving in 2010. He left to work in asset management for Canyon Capital for two years before returning to Magic Johnson Enterprises as Executive VP in 2012.

In 2014, Johnson once again parted ways with Magic Johnson Enterprises, moving into a new field as a producer for Hydra Entertainment. As previously mentioned, he then shifted gears and moved into the tech space, working for The Virtual Reality Company and Mythical Games.

In 2022, Andre Johnson became the Executive VP of Business Development at SwimWin Sports, while also creating a podcast with music producer Mike Dupree. Now, as he returns to Magic Johnson Enterprises, it's clear that the Hall of Famer is happy to have his son around.

As we can also see from his Instagram post above, Magic Johnson's son is also a father to two children, Gigi and Avery. Although he appears to keep a private life on social media, he does share photos to honor big occasions such as birthdays, Father's Day, and Mother's Day.

Magic Johnson's son now will have to embrace the challenges that come with the new role in his father's company and will look to scale it to new heights.