Who is Marc Davis, the NBA referee? Looking at the target of Giannis Antetokounmpo's trash talk 

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game has been filled with unexpected surprises this year. One of the surprises was Richard Jefferson's return to the court as an NBA official.

The game started with Jefferson in the commentary booth. As the second quarter approached, he shocked fans by getting up and revealing that he was about to be the referee for the game.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was so surprised that he commented on Jefferson's skills as a referee, not knowing that the former NBA player had a mic on.

"You're out here reffing like Marc Davis and s**t," Giannis said.

"I'm mic'd up, bro!" Jefferson replied.

Marc Davis is an NBA referee who has officiated over 1,442 regular-season games. He has also been a referee in the NBA Finals 18 times and in the All-Star game twice. Davis started as a referee back in the 1998-99 season and has been an active official ever since.

Davis officiated at the Continental Basketball Association and at the collegiate level for three years.

The Chicago native was enshrined in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2021. The following year, he was inducted into the Chicago Public League Hall of Fame.

In his spare time, Davis enjoys playing golf and pickleball.

